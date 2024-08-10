All Celebrities Who Attended Paris Olympics So Far Before the Closing Ceremony 2024

The ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics saw several celebrities, sportspersons, and former Olympians marking their presence at the quadrennial event. Many of these famous personalities were initially seen at the opening ceremony and then later were spotted cheering for their favorite athlete.

One of the instances was at the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony when Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo brought their onscreen characters in the signature pink and green color of their upcoming musical movie, Wicked to the event. This is in addition to Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and other global icons who dazzle audiences with a groundbreaking performance at the same ceremony.

Lady Gaga particularly was also there at the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, supporting Team USA. Next, Retired tennis player and four-time Olympic gold medallist Serena Williams celebrated Team USA’s golden win alongside her family.

Additionally, during the final day of gymnastics, NFL legend Tom Brady watched Simone Biles perform at the Bercy Arena. It was before the American former football quarterback witnessed Novak Djokovic's gold medal victory in men's tennis singles.

However, Brady wasn't the only one who made an appearance at the French capital. NFL player Jonathan Owens too took time off from his training camp to support his wife, Biles for her third Olympics participation.

Besides, former Olympic athletes like Shaun White and Michael Phelps were also present in Paris to witness the greatest talent. Hollywood directors like Greta Gerwig, Stephen Spielberg, and Spike Lee were also spotted at the ongoing Olympics.

Other famous faces including Kendall Jenner, Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling, Chrissy Teigen, Tom Cruise, John Legend, and Nick Jonas also made their way to the multi-sports event.

Advertisement

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise was a fixture at the Paris Olympics, with rumors swirling about a jaw-dropping 42-meter fall from the Stade de France as part of the closing ceremony.

Lastly, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are now set to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 11 at the Stade de France.

It is important to note that after more than two weeks of action-packed sport, the quadrennial event is all set to wrap up the showdown. The Olympics will witness the women's basketball gold-medal match as the final event before the ceremony takes place.

Thus, it will be intriguing to see more famous stars at the closing ceremony, as well as witness them cheering for their favorite athletes one last time.

Also Read: Olympics Modified 2024 Closing Ceremony Script ‘Umpteenth Time’ After Opening Ceremony Last Supper Controversy