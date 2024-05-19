All of Patrick Mahomes Games for 2024 Season: Prime Time, Monday Night and More

NFL fans can rejoice as the league's brightest star, Patrick Mahomes, and his defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to shine under the national spotlight throughout the 2024 season.

With a stacked slate featuring a league-high seven primetime games, fans across the country will be treated to a front-row seat for Mahomes' quest for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.

Chiefs host Ravens in the marquee season opener

The festivities kick off in style on Thursday, September 5th, as Mahomes and the Chiefs play host to Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's opening game.

A rematch of last season's AFC Championship thriller, this primetime showdown pits the last two NFL MVPs against each other, promising an explosive start to the campaign.

"The opening game of the season pits the two-time defending Super Bowl champs against the reigning NFL MVP, and on 'Thursday Night Football,'" said one NFL insider.

"Couple that with the Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson matchup, the stars on both sides of the ball, and the extensive history between the two teams, and you have a heck of a kickoff game for the 2024 season."

Chiefs featured in ‘can't-miss’ primetime games all season

The fireworks don't stop there for Kansas City. They'll face fellow AFC contender Cincinnati in Week 2 before a pair of primetime NFC South battles against Atlanta and New Orleans in Weeks 3 and 5.

But the ‘can't-miss’ game of the regular season may be the Week 7 Sunday night tilt against the San Francisco 49ers - a rematch of the last two Super Bowls.

"Super Bowl rematch. Again. Need we say more?" remarked one analyst about the 49ers matchup.

The Chiefs will also renew their thrilling rivalry with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 on Sunday night, a game circled by many as the potential game of the year.

Kansas City rounds out their primetime schedule with two more Monday night games against Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Early season gauntlet will test Kansas City's mettle

While the nationally televised games are a point of pride, they also present a challenging opening stretch for the Chiefs. The first four weeks feature three playoff teams from a year ago - the Ravens, Bengals and Chargers - as well as an improving Falcons squad.

"As mentioned, the Chiefs do not play against playoff teams from last season in consecutive weeks until December," said one insider. "But the Ravens and Bengals are two of the conference's top contenders, and recent AFC title game participants.

Given the spread-out nature of the other marquee games on the slate, that makes the season-opening four-game stretch the toughest of the year."

If Kansas City can survive that early gauntlet, a more manageable middle portion of the schedule could allow them to build momentum before another challenging closing stretch versus playoff hopefuls like the Browns, Texans and Steelers.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs rare "Cowboys-level assets" for NFL

With seven primetime games plus a nationally televised London game, the 2024 Chiefs are penciled in for a nearly unheard-of nine nationally broadcast contests.

According to NFL broadcast planners, that unprecedented exposure is a testament to Mahomes' stratospheric popularity and the Chiefs' status as a "Cowboys-level asset" for the league's TV partners.

"They're Cowboys-level assets right now," said NFL broadcast planning VP Mike North. "We're seeing Mahomes and this Chiefs team take the league by storm."

So while the primetime-heavy schedule will test Kansas City's stamina, it also provides the perfect stage for Mahomes to reaffirm his status as the league's top talent and the Chiefs as its premier franchise.

NFL fans everywhere should prepare for an unmatched look at Patrick Mahomes doing the seemingly impossible, week after week in 2024.

