All-Pro Jaylon Johnson Takes a Dig on Aaron Rodger After Missing Out on NFL Top 100, Says, ’Its Bulls**t”

The NFL Top 100 list, an annual player-voted rating of NFL players, was announced last week. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the greatest player, while Lamar Jackson was the most popular quarterback, beating out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.



The omitted players speak out about the snubs, as they do every year. This year, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was nominated to his first career Pro Bowl team in 2023 and garnered his first career All-Pro nomination, was disappointed to find he did not make the list.

Johnson had a career-best season in 2023, earning him a spot on the second team of the All-Pro team and a Pro Bowl invitation. However, he was left off of the list, which is determined annually by NFL players. The cornerback expressed concerns about the selection procedure and said that his performance from the previous season justified his inclusion in the top 100 players in the league.

All-Pro stated, "It's Bulls**t; there's no way; I have no idea how you get into the Pro Bowl or All-Pro; you're not even among the top 100 players.; Aaron Rodgers didn't even participate in the season, and he was voted. I mean, everyone makes errors. It's not only the media that does this. The players certainly made some f**k**g blunders by voting for this."

It's disheartening that Johnson, who is coming off a stellar year, hasn't been selected for the top 100. It's even more heartbreaking when someone who just played a few plays in 2023, like New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, makes it.

He remarked, "It's insulting; receivers can't say they haven't played against one of the best players in the game when I walk out there and line up.." So, whatever it was, it occurred. Just to be clear, there's no way 100 guys are better, especially individuals who didn't play and were injured."

Johnson, who formerly played for Utah University, was the No. 50 pick in the second round of the 2020 Draft by the Chicago Bears, following a two-year All-Pac-12 First Team career with the Utes. He finally had an outstanding individual season with the Bears in 2023. Johnson, 25, has 161 total tackles, 41 pass deflections, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown throughout his four-year career.



Johnson got a four-year, $76 million contract deal in March, following a career-high four interceptions (including his first pick-six) and one forced fumble, as well as a 50.9 passer rating when targeted and a 55% completion percentage allowed.

On the other side, Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said nothing about the list or Johnson's comments on him. A-Rod appears to be buzzing at training camps because he understands that he is in the final years of his career and wants to focus on the game rather than rumors, especially after missing the previous season due to injury.