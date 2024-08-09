All WWE Stars Roman Reigns Defeated During Outstanding World Championship Reign

Roman Reigns has left a trail of fallen challengers on his path toward greatness. Although the Tribal Chief is no longer the reigning WWE Undisputed, he conquered various WWE stars during his historic reign. In total, 20 WWE stars conceded defeat to Roman Reigns’ unwavering dominance during his World Championship reign.

Although Reigns’ ascent to the top of the food chain started early, his real success started in 2020, when he claimed the Universal Championship. The following list of WWE stars includes those who Roman Reigns defeated during his historic 1,316-day World Championship reign.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

In 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match at WWE’s Payback Premium Live Event to mark the beginning of his legendary championship reign. It should be noted that Strowman also faced Reigns in a singles match in the same year on an episode of SmackDown.

Jey Uso

Jey Uso played a major role in the rise and downfall of Roman Reigns. The duo engaged in intense rivalry first at Clash at the Champions 2020, where they battled for supremacy and the gold. In the same year, the duo went head-to-head again at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, where Reigns vanquished Uso, leading to the formation of The Bloodline.

And finally, at SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso defected from The Bloodline, reigniting his feud with Reigns. However, once again, Uso emerged unsuccessful at dethroning the Head of the Table.

Kevin Owens

Much like Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have battled back and forth during Reigns’ time as the top champion of WWE. Owens faced his first defeat at the TLC PPV event in 2020.

His second loss came on an edition of SmackDown in the same year. Kevin Owens tried to redeem himself at the Royal Rumble 2021 but to no avail, as Reigns incapacitated Owens with a Guillotine choke. Ultimately, Reigns put a stop to Owens’ chase at the Royal Rumble 2023, handing him a massive defeat.

Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio also feuded with Roman Reigns on an edition of SmackDown in 2021, facing the same fate as Reigns’ previous opponents.

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on three different occasions. Bryan’s first loss to Reigns was seen at the Elimination Chamber in 2021.

In the same year, Bryan competed in a triple-threat match against Reigns and Edge, suffering another loss. Eventually, Bryan left WWE after his last match against Roman Reigns on an episode of SmackDown in 2021, accepting his third defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns before WWE exit.

Edge

Edge won the Royal Rumble 2021 and punched his ticket to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. As noted above, Edge challenged Reigns at the Grandest Stage, making it a triple-threat match. However, Reigns overpowered Bryan and Edge to retain his championship. Edge then faced off against Reigns in a one-on-one match at Mony in the Bank 2021. However, a distraction by Seth Rollins allowed Reigns to pick up the win.

John Cena

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe with his reemergence at Money in the Bank 2021 after Roman Reigns’ title match against Edge. Before the show went off the air, Cena challenged Reigns to a match at SummerSlam 2021.

However, the Hollywood-returned star got thoroughly defeated after Reigns hit him with a pair of Superman punches and a spear.

Finn Balor

Finn Balor tried his hand at dethroning Roman Reigns but failed. Balor lost to Reigns on an edition of SmackDown in 2021 and at Extreme Rules 2021.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar had a memorable trilogy with Roman Reigns during the latter’s historic World Champions reign. Lesnar first challenged Reigns by making his return at SummerSlam 2021 and taking out John Cena.

This led to Lesnar going toe-to-toe with Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021, which marked Lesnar’s first defeat. However, before Lesnar and Reigns met again, the former captured the WWE Championship, which he put on the line against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a winner-take-all match.

Reigns then merged the Universal Championship and WWE Championship by defeating Lesnar at the Show of Shows. Finally, Lesnar went to war with Reigns again in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022, facing his final defeat against Reigns.

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle got involved in a feud with Roman Reigns during his alliance with Randy Orton. Riddle, however, suffered a loss against Reigns in his one-on-one match against him on an edition of SmackDown in 2022.

Logan Paul

Logan Paul received a World Championship match against Roman Reigns in his third outing in WWE. Despite taking Roman Reigns to the limit in their match, Paul faced a loss at Crown Jewel 2022. Off-topic, Logan Paul recently admitted feeling jealous of Roman Reigns.

Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn fell to the Roman Empire first on an episode of SmackDown in 2022, meeting his first loss. However, his second loss to Reigns came after the former Honorary Uce turned on the Bloodline and challenged Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in 2023.

Goldberg

Bill Goldberg made his return and challenged Reigns at the Elimination Chamber 2022. Reigns picked up the win via submission, forcing Goldberg to pass out. It's also worth noting that Goldberg competed while he was recovering from COVID-19. This marked Da Man's last match in WWE.

LA Knight

LA Knight’s rising popularity in 2023 saw him seize the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns. However, Reigns defeated Knight at Crown Jewel in 2023 to retain his championship.

AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One also joined the list of defeated stars by Roman Reigns after their very physical match at Royal Rumble 2024. Styles faced off against Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match in a losing effort.

Randy Orton

As noted, Randy Orton was part of the fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024. Orton, who spent over a year on the shelf due to suffering an injury courtesy of The Bloodline, tried to exact revenge by attempting to capture the WWE Undisputed Championship. But once again, Reigns overcame the odds and kept his title.

Cody Rhodes

At last, Cody Rhodes was the man who suffered a loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but redeemed himself at WrestleMania XL, ending Reigns; historic 1,316-day world championship reign.