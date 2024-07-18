Alondes Williams Dunk From NBA Summer League Drives NBA Fans Insane: ‘THAT WAS NASTY’

Alondes Williams, a guard for the Miami Heat, has so far played in only eight NBA games; he played once with the Brooklyn Nets in 2023 and seven times with the Heat in 2024. However, he could see an increase in his game participation soon if he continues to put up performances like the one he showed in the Summer League game on Wednesday.

During the season of 2022-23, Williams played in the G League with the Long Island Nets where he also made one appearance in a game with the Brooklyn Nets. This past season saw him assume a prominent role with the Heat affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.

During the fourth quarter of Miami's 92-79 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Williams' electrifying slam dunk got the crowd on their feet and pumped up the Heat bench, causing a stir of excitement all around.

Williams' thunderous dunk seals Heat's victory over Mavericks

With just over eight minutes remaining in the game had Miami Heat clinched a victory of 92-79 against the Dallas Mavericks, it seemed Williams would be assisting at the three-point line. To everyone's surprise, he made a beeline towards the hoop and delivered a striking dunk over Mavericks guard, AJ Lawson.

This electrifying move not only placed the Heat three points ahead but also earned the title of "Summer's Best Dunk" as acclaimed by sports commentators.

The sentiment was echoed among NBA enthusiasts who were equally blown away by Williams' forceful slam.

It was fortunate for Mavericks Lawson, who somehow managed to dodge being caught in the crossfire of this dunk showcase. Albeit becoming a background figure in the remarkable moment, Lawson skillfully rebounded to leave the incident behind him.

Emerging stars in the Summer League: Showcasing NBA hopefuls

Often considered a platform for the NBA's brightest rookies, The Summer League indeed lives up to this claim. Heat's first-round pick, Kel'el Ware demonstrated his skills in Wednesday's victory by scoring 24 points, 10, and three blocks, leaving fans excited for what's coming next.

However, for a handful of players, their best shot at proving their worthiness for an NBA slot lies in their performance in the games Williams, who's entering his third college season, finds himself in this exact circumstance.

Last season saw Williams bagging the Most Improved Player award in the G-league; he concluded the year under a two-way contract with the Heat. Given his evident athletic prowess, it's not a far-fetched assumption to make that another NBA chance awaits him shortly.

