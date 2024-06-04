Alonzo Mourning Declares Himself Cancer-Free After Successful Surgery; All You Need to Know

Alonzo Mourning, the former player for the Miami Heat, disclosed on Monday that he was recently diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, he was able to have successful surgery.

Early this year, the seven-time NBA All-Star disclosed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he received a Stage 3 prostate cancer diagnosis. After having his prostate removed in the middle of March, Mourning was pronounced cancer-free because the disease did not spread outside of his prostate capsule.

What did Alonzo Mourning say?

Mourning said, “What scares me about this disease is that there are so many men walking around feeling great and have that cancer in them and they don’t know it. The only way to find out is to get their blood tested and get their PSA checked. 3.3 million men are living in the U.S. with prostate cancer, and many don’t even know it. I was one of those guys.”

Due to a family history of prostate cancer, Mourning said that he was motivated to start seeing a urologist on a regular basis by a discussion he had at a social gathering three years prior. His PSA readings were "creeping up," according to the doctors, which may be a sign of cancer. Mourning received a prostate cancer diagnosis in February even though he showed no symptoms. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Mourning was shocked by the diagnosis

Mourning told Wojnarowski, “I was in shock. I can’t tell you enough about how well my body felt. I was in top-notch shape — running sprints, strong. The doctor told me that he couldn’t believe I had had a kidney transplant.”

Mourning played for the Heat for the majority of his NBA career. He has been Miami's vice president of player programs and development since 2009 and won a championship with the team in 2006. 2014 saw Mourning's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green Spill Beans About Who Was His Favorite Player as a Kid on Podcast With Shaquille O’Neal