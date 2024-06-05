Alpine’s Downfall Blamed On Cash Shortage Despite Ryan Reynolds, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Others Major Investments

Alpine used to be a promising Formula 1 team. However, it now finds itself in a rather disappointing season, marked by a series of failures on the track. Even though this team has received a lot of money from famous people like Ryan Reynolds, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes, their performance during races has not been good enough.

What is causing Alpine’s recent struggles?

The management staff at Enstone have been experiencing some problems that have affected its stability beyond just motor racing events. It has been really hard for them ever since Otmar Szafnauer was fired from his position as team principal because they cannot find another suitable candidate to take over from him.

The team may be experiencing an organizational crisis as evidenced by the departure of key personnel such as Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry and Sporting Director Alan Permane. After five years together, their driver Esteban Ocon is also leaving at the end of the current season.

What role does funding play?

Alpine is still struggling financially despite receiving $220 million from a company owned by Ryan Reynolds. David Croft, an F1 commentator, states that the inability of the team to attract investments similar to those made by Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes is alarming for their future in the sport.

Advertisement

In an attempt to achieve financial security, Alpine has received backing from different personalities in the world of sports and entertainment. A total of over $210 million was injected into the team by Wrexham FC owners who worked alongside the likes of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

The lack of sufficient funds stands in the way of Alpine’s ambition to return to former midfield glory in the championship. The team’s poor financial state has had negative effects on their performance during races leading to them underperforming greatly at racetracks.

Up to now, the A542, their car, has not been able to meet expectations. The team has managed to score one point from eight races that have been held so far this season. This leaves them at position nine (P9) among constructors showing that they are well out of the midfield race if the tides don’t turn in their favour.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Jack Doohan? All About Alpine Driver Touted To Replace Esteban Ocon After 2024 Season

Where does the future of Alpine stand?

The team is reassessing its strategy following the departure of driver Esteban Ocon, which adds to their already troubled situation. The goal for Alpine will now be to attract the "right investment" that will help gain success which will translate onto the track.

ALSO READ: Why Is Esteban Ocon Leaving Alpine Racing at The End of the 2024 Season? Contract, Monaco GP Crash, Mercedes Rumor And More