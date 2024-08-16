‘Always Has to Make Sh*t Gross and Weird’: Israel Adesanya Leaves UFC Fans Bewildered With X-Rated Nina Drama Tweet

Israel Adesanya never shies away from making a statement, both in and out of the Octagon. But did his latest comment on X (formerly Twitter) go too far? In a candid moment, the UFC middleweight star asked for an uncut release of his interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, using the phrase "Raw, no condom."

Known for his unfiltered expressions, Adesanya intended humor. But does this blend of personal flair and public interaction cross a line? As he prepares for a major fight at UFC 305, it's clear that Adesanya remains as fearless with his words as he is with his fighting style.

During a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Israel Adesanya showcased his usual charismatic flair. The interview, filled with playful banter, quickly became a hit among fans. Nina, known for her unconventional style, asked Adesanya about his thoughts on Nigerian scammers compared to Indian ones .

Without missing a beat, Adesanya humorously responded, "Oh, the best," confidently referring to Nigerians. The conversation took a funny turn when Nina mentioned Indian scammers, to which Adesanya quipped, "Nah nah, you guys ain't sh*t," not realizing Nina wasn’t Indian. When she revealed that she was actually French and Italian, the exchange became even more amusing.

After the interview, Adesanya decided to take the conversation to social media, posting a tweet that would quickly grab attention. He wrote, "Speaking of reporters, I’m not one for drama, but @ninamdrama had one of the better ones this week. Drop the full interview between you and I. Raw, no condom."

However, this tweet didn’t sit well with everyone. Darren Till, never one to hold back, commented bluntly, "That’s weird."

Another fan took the opportunity to troll Adesanya, saying, "Raw no condom is what DDP gonna do to you. The real African will be victorious."

Despite the mix of reactions, some fans stood by Adesanya. For instance, one fan declared, "Aight the GOAT has spoken. Nina is now GOATed."

Yet, not all feedback was positive. One user criticized Adesanya, writing, "Izzy always has to make sh*t gross and weird. True closeted Gay."

This sentiment was echoed by another fan who added, "You are slowly losing your mind."

Despite the mixed reactions, Adesanya’s tweet has kept everyone talking, showing once again how he manages to stir the pot, both in and out of the Octagon.

Nina-Marie Daniele didn’t miss a beat in responding to Israel Adesanya’s request to release their full, uncut interview. Taking to X, she embraced the playful tone Adesanya had set, teasing fans with her reply. “Finally, someone who can match my freak! Don’t tempt me with a good time, Israel Adesanya, LOL,” Daniele wrote, clearly enjoying the back-and-forth banter.

She then announced that the full interview would be dropping on her YouTube channel, adding, “The interview drops Friday, 10 a.m. PST, on my channel! Raw, no condom, @stylebender.”

Daniele’s lighthearted response added another layer of intrigue to the already buzzworthy exchange, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the full conversation. It’s clear that both Adesanya and Daniele know how to keep their audience entertained, both inside and outside the Octagon.