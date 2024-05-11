‘Always Need Kobe to Be in Attack Mode’: Former Laker Brian Shaw on Why Phil Jackson Coached Kobe Different Than Shaq

Looking back on the career of Kobe Bryant, the Lower Merion High School recruit is considered the greatest among greats in terms of overall achievements and success. However, another aspect that made Kobe a legend in the sport was his ‘do whatever it takes’ attitude, aka his mamba mentality.

Bryant followed this mantra of toughness and resilience from a young age and found success before he went pro. Once Bryant made it to the NBA, he was eager to burst onto the scene from his rookie season but received limited opportunities with coach Del Harris at the helm.

When coach Harris eventually got replaced by Phil Jackson, Bryant finally got the license to truly be himself on the court, something his teammates witnessed firsthand.

In a February appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, former Lakers Point Guard Brian Shaw talked about coach Jackson’s method of coaching the Lakers, particularly Bryant and Shaq.

The KEY Reason Phil Jackson Coached Bryant Differently

Shaw recalled that in one of the team meetings, he once approached coach Jackson and asked, "How come you always say everything to Shaq, but you don't say nothing to Kobe?!"

Shaw shared Jackson’s response: "Because for this team, we always need Kobe to be in attack mode.”

To better understand Phil Jackson’s approach to coaching two of the Lakers' all-time greats, it’s important to delve into their contrasting upbringings.

Under the disciplinary upbringing of his military stepfather, Shaquille O'Neal learned about responsibility, accountability, and respect in a much harsher way. Shaq used to be humbled multiple times just so that he could learn the errors of his ways and develop changes within himself the right way.

In contrast, Bryant grew up in a nurturing environment. Being the youngest among his siblings, he was given much love and hardly ever said no. But despite the affection from his family, Bryant didn’t compromise on the process of becoming a better basketball player.

Bryant Didn’t Compromise on His Hunger for Success

Being a tenured coach, Jackson understood Bryant’s confidence and his role in contributing to team success. By nurturing that confidence, he allowed Bryant to succeed, even if the success came at the expense of coach Jackson’s occasional outbursts on other players.

In Hindsight, coach Jackson’s gamble paid off as the Lakers completed their second-ever three-peat in 2002. Between that time frame (2000-2002), Bryant steadily emerged as a legitimate offensive threat alongside Shaq-Diesel while managing to stay in touch with his defensive prowess.

Bryant’s most outstanding scoring season during the three-peat was his second championship season (2000-01), where he averaged 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.7 steals on 46.4% shooting.

Also that season, Bryant led the team in assists per game, total assists, and total steals and managed to finish second in total points scored behind Shaq.

In the playoffs (from 2000 to 2002), Bryant averaged 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and a surprising 1.1 blocks per game.

Thanks to coach Jackson’s decisions, the Lakers dominated the early 2000s NBA, and Kobe Bryant became the team’s most lethal offensive weapon. And as good luck would have it, the Lakers capped off the decade with two more Championships in 2009 and 2010 with Phil Jackson at the helm.

In the end, Kobe Bryant’s impact managed to transcend basketball, leaving an indelible mark on sports fans worldwide. Such is his legacy that even decades after, fans and experts will remember his best highlights, his mamba mentality, and his passion for the sport.

