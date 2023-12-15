American Pie star Tara Reid reveals she used to date Tom Brady before he became ‘serious’ and ‘cocky’

Another name added to the list of women Tom Brady has been linked to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. American Pie famous Tara Reid has recently revealed how she was romantically linked with Tom Brady. Interestingly, her relationship with Brady was even more Bridget Moynahan.

Tara Reid on how and when she was seeing Tom Brady

Bustle recently published a new profile of Tara Reid on Thursday, in which the ‘American Pie’ actress shared how she was seeing Tom Brady. The time frame of them seeing each other, as Tara Reid revealed, was before she got engaged to her now-ex and American TV host Carson Daly in October 2000.

“It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places, have fun, and dance. He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now,” Tara Reid said, referring to Tom Brady. But this isn’t the first time Tara Reid and Tom Brady have been linked.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Tara Reid recalled her time with Tom Brady. In fact, in that interview, she literally confessed to not just seeing but dating the NFL legend. “I dated Tom Brady. He was a great guy. He’s a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun,” said the ‘Sharknado’ actress.

While Tom Brady hasn’t made any comments on Tara Reid’s statement, from the timeline presented, the NFL legend went ahead with dating Bridget Moynahan. Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady share a 16-year-old son named Jack. After dating Bridget Moynahan, Brady went ahead and married Gisele Bündchen in 2009.