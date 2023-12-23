Amidst Darvin Ham's struggles, a new potential Lakers head coach emerges in speculation

The Los Angeles Lakers have encountered a challenging phase, dropping their last four consecutive games.

Despite roster concerns, social media fans are pointing fingers at head coach Darvin Ham for the team's woes.

Many supporters are demanding Ham's dismissal, and in the event of his departure, oddsmakers anticipate Phil Handy, an assistant coach since 2019-20 under Frank Vogel and well-acquainted with LeBron James from their time in Cleveland, to assume the role.

Ham's hiring followed the Lakers' turbulent 2021-22 season, which saw Frank Vogel dismissed.

Despite lacking head coaching experience, the Lakers opted for Ham, a former assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks and an NBA champion in 2020-21.

Coach Ham's tenure has seen ups and downs. Initially praised during last season's impressive run to the Western Conference Finals, Ham's decision-making received acclaim.

This season, adjustments like moving Austin Reaves to the bench and promoting Cam Reddish seemed to improve team momentum, culminating in an NBA Cup victory.

Coach Ham's struggles amid Lakers' injury woes and team performance

The Lakers, despite recent injuries, are looking forward to a healthier team roster.

Nonetheless, should they continue their poor performance into January, fans will be more loudly for Ham's termination, regardless of external elements influencing the team's output.

While Ham's errors this season are acknowledged, it's critical to take into consideration that the issues tormenting the Lakers aren't only restricted to coaching decisions.

Injuries to star players like Anthony Davis and the perceived level of team talent have also precipitated their tough times.

Justifying various decisions this season, Ham, who started on a low but managed a rebound into the playoff, is being critiqued.

He, however, promises to reassess player rotations and tackle team problems.

Lakers' losing streak reaches 4 games

The Los Angeles Lakers are presently undergoing a hard time with a four-game losing streak, the latest one being a 118-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team's performance has been greatly affected by LeBron James's absence following an ankle injury.

Even with Anthony Davis's exceptional individual performance, the team has found it difficult to win games.

With a record of 15-14, the Lakers are under pressure to improve their current form. Anthony Davis underscored the necessity of keeping up the energy, effort, and fighting spirit during this trying moment.

As the team prepares for their upcoming games, the absence of integral players and the demanding fixture schedule pose significant challenges for the Lakers.

They, however, approach each game with a winning mentality, in a bid to change their current fortunes.

