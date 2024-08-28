Andre Drummond Rips Into Misleading Angel Reese-Ben Wallace Rebound Comparison Post: ‘You Forgetting Someone'

Angel Reese, a highly regarded professional basketball player for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, has significantly impacted her career. She excelled in college, winning an NCAA championship with LSU and setting records for double-doubles and rebounds. In her rookie season, she set a new record for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history and led all rookies in rebounding, averaging 12.3 rebounds per game.

Over the weekend, Reese and the Sky faced off against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in a thrilling matchup. The rookie forward delivered an impressive performance, scoring 11 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. Despite her efforts, Chicago lost to the defending champions by a final score of 77-75.

This game marked Reese's third consecutive 20-rebound performance. ESPN highlighted this achievement, noting that Reese and Ben Wallace are the only players to accomplish this feat in the last 50 years. Andre Drummond later re-posted this, pointing out that they overlooked his similar achievement.

At his peak, Drummond was a multi-time All-Star and rebounding champion, averaging as many as 16 rebounds per game in a single season. He not only matched the 20-rebound streak but also surpassed it. While playing for the Detroit Pistons, Drummond recorded 20 or more rebounds in four consecutive games, with a high of 24 rebounds in one game. Over a decade into his NBA career, Drummond remains an elite rebounder, grabbing 26 rebounds in a single game for the Chicago Bulls last season, his highest since 2018.

Angel Reese extended her 20-rebound game streak while adding another double-double in her game against the Aces. With 22 double-doubles this season, the Sky rookie has tied the record for the most by a rookie. Reese has a chance to make history with a few games remaining in the regular season. Her accomplishments are why many believe she should be in the Rookie of the Year conversation alongside Caitlin Clark. Leading Chicago to the postseason could further bolster her case. Currently, the Sky holds the eighth and final playoff spot.

Following a heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Aces, the Chicago Sky will face the in-form Washington Mystics on Wednesday. This will be their third meeting of the season, and the series is currently tied at 1-1.

The Sky desperately need a turnaround after three consecutive losses, their last victory coming 10 days ago against the Los Angeles Sparks. With only 11 games left in the regular season, there’s no margin for error. Several players have reportedly fallen ill, and the on-court situation remains tough as playoff pressure mounts.

