Andrew and Tristan Tate Slam iShowSpeed; Call Him a 'D*ckhead': Find Out Why

IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing streamers globally right now. In just a matter of two years, Speed has gained a massive following. IShowSpeed has an aura and gimmick where he does weird stuff on streams, barks at people, does crazy challenges, debates people over who is better—Ronaldo or Messi—and much more.

Currently, IShowSpeed is on a Europe tour, and everywhere he goes, his fans go wild and rally around him. Recently, a video of Speed went viral on the internet where he was seen interacting with a toddler in a stroller with his dad. IShowSpeed asked the child an inappropriate question, which made the kid cry and angered the dad.

However, IShowSpeed realized his mistake, apologized to the child's dad, and expressed that he had no intention of making the baby feel bad and cry.

The clip is now going viral on the internet, and IShowSpeed is receiving massive backlash from fans and casual spectators for crossing the line for content.

Andrew and Tristan Tate Slams IshowSpeed

Former kickboxing champions and controversial social media personalities Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have slammed IShowSpeed for influencing the youth negatively with his content and criticized his behavior towards a toddler.

Andrew Tate posted the video of IShowSpeed mocking the child on his official X (formerly Twitter). He expressed:

“I don’t like to comment on petty internet drama, but did IShowSpeed really just scare a man’s baby on purpose? Screamed in a baby's face? Then, he got his big guards to intimidate the father. Bro, these clowns are out of control. Disgusting.”

He further stated:

“What a horrible feeling as a father to see your child threatened and know you stand no physical chance against the clown's goons. I truly feel sorry for him as a father. If that was me, it would’ve been smoke. Scream in my fucking child’s face if you’re a tough guy. Unreal.”

Tristan Tate, the younger brother of Andrew Tate, also quoted the video shared by Cobra Tate and called IShowSpeed a "d**khead":

“I’ve never seen a clip of this d*ckhead that I thought was beneficial or useful for any young person to watch. Act like a monkey. Take the money. Poison the minds of the youth. Part of the psy-op.”

Andrew Tate’s Kickboxing record

1. Cosmin Lingurar - KO Masters 8, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - retirement) in Round 2.

2. Iulian Strugariu - RXF One Night 3 Show, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - punches) in Round 1.

3. Miralem Ahmeti- KO Masters 7, Bucharest, Romania - Win (KO - left high kick) in Round 1.

4. Ibrahim El Boustati - Enfusion Live 44, The Hague, Netherlands - Loss (TKO) in Round 1 (For Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

5. Jean-Luc Benoît- Boxe in Défi 16, Muret, France - Win (Decision) in Round 7.

6. Liang Ling- K1 – China vs USA, Changsha, China - Win (Decision) in Round 3.

7. Wendell Roche - Enfusion Live 19, London, England - Win (TKO) in Round 2 (Wins Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

8. Miroslav Cingel- Enfusion Live 17, Semi-finals, Žilina, Slovakia - Loss (Decision) in Round 3.

9. Cyril Vetter - Power Trophy 2014, Châteaurenard, France - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Defended ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

10. Laszlo Szabo - Enfusion Live 11, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in

11. Marlon Hunt - Enfusion Live 6, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

12. Marino Schouten - Enfusion Live 3, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

13. Vincent Petitjean - Power Trophy 2013, Châteaurenard, France - Win (Decision - split) in Round 12, (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

14. David Radeff - Enfusion Live 1, Zwevegem, Belgium - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

15. Franci Grajš - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Loss (KO - knee) in Round 1 (For Enfusion 3 Tournament Championship Title, −85 kg)

16. Ritchie Hocking - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Semi-finals, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Win (KO) in Round 1

17. Sahak Parparyan- It's Showtime 56, Kortrijk, Belgium - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5, (For It's Showtime 85MAX World Title −85 kg)

18. Joe McGovan - The Main Event, Manchester, England - Win (KO - three knockdowns) in Round 1.

19. Vincent Petitjean - La 18ème Nuit des Champions, Marseille, France - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 8, (For NDC Full-Contact title −85 kg)

20. Adnan Omeragić - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Quarter Final, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (TKO - eye injury)

21. Sammy Masa - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, First round, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (KO) in Round 2

22. Jean-Luc Benoît - Pure Force 9, Luton, England - Win (KO) in Round 8 (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

23. Jean-Luc Benoît - Boxe in Défi 12, Muret, France - Loss (Decision) in Round 12,(For Vacant ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

24. Jamie Bates - History in the Making 4, Nottingham, England - Win (KO) in Round 8

25. Daniel Hughes - IKF Kickboxing, Bristol, England - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Wins IKF British Cruiserweight Title −84.5 kg)

26. Paul Randall - Championship Kickboxing, Derby, England - Win (KO) in Round 5, (Wins ISKA English Full-Contact Cruiserweight Title)

27. Mo Kargbo - Absolute Adrenaline, Bournemouth, England - Win (TKO) in Round 5

28. Ollie Green - International Kickboxing at the Circus Tavern, Essex, England - Win (TKO) in Round 4.

29. Lee Whitfield - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Win (Decision) in Round 6 (6)

30. Luke Sines - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5 (5.)

31. Scott Gibson- Golden Belt, Hove, England - Loss (KO - overhand right) in Round 4 (7)