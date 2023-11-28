Andrew Bogut claims NBA and OKC knew about Josh Giddey and Livv Cook situation before it became viral online

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey has become embroiled in scandal over accusations he was in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Distressing claims surfaced that Giddey dated an underage girl, prompting an NBA investigation into the allegations.

The Oklahoma City Thunder allowed Josh Giddey to play in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. This indicates the Thunder management is likely waiting for all the facts before deciding on a course of action regarding the allegations against Giddey.

Andrew Bogut shares his take, shows support for Giddey

Andrew Bogut, a former professional basketball player, shared some fresh insights about the scenario in his recent podcast. (Starting at 19:09)

On his Rogue Bogues podcast, Bogut disputed the alleged repugnant actions of Josh towards a 15-year-old girl.

He holds the view that the girl was not that age but lied, claiming she was older. If proven incorrect, Bogut assured to apologize and revisit the issue.

Bogut claims OKC has known about Josh Giddey for a year

"From what I've been informed, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been aware of this situation for about a year. They have known about it and considered Josh free to play, without perceiving any concerns."

Bogut pointed out that the NBA has allowed Giddey to play, indicating a significant decision. Usually, the NBA tries to suspend players temporarily when such incidents occur.

However, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the NBA cannot take action unless formal charges are filed.

Even with rumors or speculation, they cannot prevent a player from participating without legal procedures in place.

Bogut mentioned that unless there are formal charges or police interviews, the NBA cannot instruct a player to step down; it would need the player's agreement to do so.

