Andrew Tate Accused of Beating 14-Year-Old Girl in S*x Tape He Allegedly Filmed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault, human trafficking, etc.

Was Andrew Tate beating a minor? And was he in a relationship with one? MilkBar TV's latest post suggests that. As per their post on X (formerly Twitter), Andrew allegedly abused his 14-year-old ex back when he was 25. The 37-year-old boxer is currently in an ongoing investigation for human trafficking.

Recently, his freedom to travel across Europe was restricted by the Romanian Court. With these allegations surfacing, several questions arise. Were these allegations presented to the court? And if so, why hasn’t he been charged with this crime as well?

Was Vivian not of age?

The freelance filmmaker MilkBar TV posted a video compilation of Andrew Tate talking about the time when he was "kink shamed" for performing a foreplay act with his then girlfriend Vivian. The video was taken out of context, and Vivian later confirmed that it was just one of their s*xual acts and that they both are still friends even after their breakup.

MilkBar titled their post with the caption, "Proof Andrew Tate filmed a sex tape beating a 14-year-old girl." They further wrote, "The disturbing tape was filmed in 2012 and has been in circulation for a while, but the age of the woman (she goes by different names, including Vivian and Cobrababyyy), who is seen being beaten by Andrew Tate in the video with a belt while in lingerie, has been unknown."

They ended the post with two conclusive points, "Vivian finally revealed her age on social media and is 26 years old now, which would make her 14 years old when the tape was filmed," and "Tate has been on record in the past saying he dated Vivian since she was 15. She worked for Tate as a webcam model; the date when she began is unknown."

Did Andrew really do this?

This raised a flurry of reactions from fans, some denying these allegations and some agreeing with them. Firstly, this fan was absolutely shocked by the post and just had a one-word response saying, "Disgusting."

Another fan mirroring the ideology of the first fan wrote, "He’s admitted to many of his transgressions yet his cult stays quiet and has these weird double standards."

This fan, however, raised a good question of Vivian lying about her age and wrote, "Because women never lie about their age."

Another fan questioning the legitimacy of this information and post wrote, "This is inaccurate. I watched the video and she was clearly older and looked at least 24." His response is based on the appearance of Vivian in the video, in which according to him she looks way older than she is mentioned in the post.

Another fan mirrored the third fan's comments and wrote, "Women often say they're younger than they are. It's like men lying about their height."

With Andrew's legal troubles already being so huge, this post adds another layer of questions about his innocence. Although nothing in this post has yet been verified, people have voiced their strong opinions on it. What do you think is the truth? Do you agree with the post's sentiments, or are you not so sure?

Do let us know your thoughts.

