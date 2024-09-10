Andrew Tate Accused of Rape and Strangling by Two Women in Frightening Interview: ‘I Love Rap*ng You’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of rape and sexual assault.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been controversies’ best friends. The two not just spark controversies with their words but also with their vile actions. Recently two women have accused Andrew Tate of raping them while a third lady accused his brother, Tristan Tate for sexually assaulting her.

While speaking at the BBC Panorama program, two British women said that they were sexually assaulted by Andrew Tate in the UK, 10 years back. One of the women said that the 37-year-old raped her back in 2013 when she was dating him. “He just looked at me and said, ‘I’m debating whether I should rape you or not,” she told BBC.

She later came up with a detailed account of how Andrew Tate sexually assaulted her then. “He started kissing me… and he just looked up at the ceiling and said, ‘I’m just debating whether I should rape you or not. Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard,” she said.

Another woman said that she met Tate in 2014, and she was strangled to unconsciousness during the sexual assault. These allegations are followed by claims by several other women who say that Tate used manipulation and control in order to trap them in abusive situations.

As per the BBC, there are at least, five women in UK who say that they were strangled by Tate during the sexual assault. However, Andrew Tate had denied accusations of sexual assault against him in 2023. He had said, ““I know I’ve never hurt anybody. It’s not in my nature to hurt people.”

His statement, however, is far from the truth as the two brothers have been involved in several cases like these in the past too. The Tate brothers face human trafficking charges and sexual assault charges in Romania, and there also Andrew Tate is charged with rape. The duo denies all the charges against her, but if they get convicted, they might end up in prison for the next 10 years.

Andrew Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania, where he is being investigated for a number of crimes he has allegedly committed till now which includes sex with a minor, and trafficking underage people.

As for Tate’s past, his controversial nature has invited wrath for him from several quarters but he remains adamant. But his social media popularity remains on the rise, due to his divisive nature.

He has amassed 10 million followers on X, and was also the third most googled person in 2023. The former kickboxer is also dubbed as the “King of toxic masculinity” , and he is also described as both right-wing and far right.