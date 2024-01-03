Andrew Tate accuses Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro of encouraging the murder of Palestinian children, Mikhaila Peterson responds

Former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate is best known for expressing his controversial takes on women, government, and how an ideal man should live his life like. He is also known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on social media showcasing his luxurious cars, watches, and more.

Tate recently reacted to commentator Ben Shapiro and famous author Jordan Peterson for supporting Israel and criticizing Hamas.

Tate expressed his feelings and tweeted on Twitter X, “ Imagine being Ben or Jordan and not even saying sorry for encouraging the murder of fucking children Clowns.”

Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate had one common thing, according to some previous rumors Tate dated Shapiro’s daughter YouTuber and podcaster Mikhaila Peterson.

Mikhaila Peterson defends her father

Although Tate and Mikhaila denied their dating rumors, Mikhaila expressed her views on Tate and her relationship on her podcast. She told Tate that she met in Romania in 2018, and they hung out together and visited places. Even Tate talked about Mikhaila and called her a nice girl.

Mikhaila reacted to Andrew Tate’s claims about her father and tweeted under his tweet clearing her father's reaction,

“Anybody with half a brain knew that Dad was referring to Hamas, a terrorist organization, not Palestinian children. Anybody not paying attention to the rampant anti-semitism that’s occurring across the West is part of the problem. We can see who would’ve been the Nazi’s now.”

Later Tate reacted to Mikhaila’s tweet and said, “ Oh hey, How you been?”

Mikhaila reacted to Tate’s tweet and said, “ Great finally! I still think you and Dad should talk eventually, but I’m not a huge fan of you misinterpreting his tweets to a massive audience. That being said I’m also not a huge fan of his tweets when he should be doing long-form content about sensitive issues.”

Andrew Tate was arrested in 2022 alongside his brother and business partner for allegations of sex**l misconduct, kidnapping, human trafficking, and forming his crime network.

He was kept in jail for almost three months and then both brothers were kept under House arrest for almost six months. They are now free from house arrest but can not leave Romania.

Romanian police even sized their asset including their luxurious cars Tate’s Bugatti, their expensive watches, and other properties.

Tate brothers interact with their fans from their streaming show which goes live on the Rumble streaming platform by the name of “TateSpeech”

