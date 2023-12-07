Andrew Tate alleged scheme: Controversial influencer urges fans to create video on dying grandma to flee Romania

Trigger Warning: This article has references to human trafficking and rape.



Former four-time kickboxing champion Andrew Tate has become a worldwide internet sensation. He is best known for his controversial statements on women, politics, and how to earn money and escape normal life.

Tate is widely regarded as “The King of Misogynists.” Tate and his brother and business partner are also known for showcasing their luxurious lifestyle and money.

The Brothers gained mainstream attention after both were arrested under allegations of human trafficking, r*pe, and organizing a crime group in 2022. The Tate brothers were released from Romanian jail in 2023 and were kept under house arrest.

Their house arrest was over after 60 days on October 2nd, 2023, and both were given the freedom to travel within Romania.

Brothers are now demanding to visit the United States to meet their grandmother before she passes away.

The Tate Brothers are dual citizens; they have US and British citizenship. And they were living in Romania.

Campaign grandma Tate

The Tate brothers run an online school by the name of The Real World, where they teach how to become rich and successful. The students and subscribers often get tasks to perform PR activities for Tate Brothers as well, and they get rewards for that.

The self-proclaimed professor and cousin brother of Andrew Tate Luc Tate has started Campaign Grandma Tate.

A screenshot was released by VICE showcasing the goal of the campaign, Grandma Tate, Luc Tate posted,

“Grandma Tate is sick and dying, she can’t travel. She wants to see Andrew and Tristan before she dies, The American embassy isn’t helping them make this real. We want the world to know about Grandma Tate’s condition and ask the question: Why is this happening to American citizens.”

On behalf of Tate, the brothers offered the subscribers and followers to participate in PR activity and create and circulate the reels on social media related to Grandma Tate, and the most-viewed 20 videos will be rewarded.

According to a recent report by VICE, experts believe this could be a potential setup by Tate to run away from Romania.

