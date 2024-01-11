Andrew Tate asks Ben Shapiro to explain New York Synagogue’s secret tunnel controversy; Internet reacts

In the past couple of days, there has been a spark of talks about the headquarters of Chabad-Lubavitch (The biggest Jewish organization), the synagogue at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn.

Some construction workers were trying to fill the secret tunnel under the synagogue, the tunnels were discovered on December 2023, which was connected to the Jewish religious bath club, according to some reports by The New York Times, the purpose of the tunnel was to expand 770, synagogues illegally.

On January 8, a group of Jewish students were at 770, and with cement trucks and other construction tools to keep the tunnels hidden, local people informed NY police, who discovered the tunnels and arrested 9 people.

Andrew Tate has always been vocal on the internet about his stand for Palestine and his anger for Israel.

Tate has now pointed his fingers at Ben Shapiro, a commentator, who has openly shown his support for Israel.

Top G posted on his Twitter X, “Hello @benshapiro please explain the tunnels under a synagogue that lead to a kid's museum. Thanks” Fans are sharing mixed reactions to Tate’s call out.

Fans are now reacting to Tate’s tweet, a Twitter X user expressed, “ He’s too busy calling for the kill**g of innocent children.”

Advertisement

Another fan expressed, “Ben Shapiro is a Mossad agent he wouldn't investigate this case cuz he knew it already.”

ALSO READ: Joe Rogan explains why ’over the top’ and ‘arrogant’ Andrew Tate is so popular among young men

Why was Andrew Tate arrested?

In the current era of the internet and social media, as of 2024, no man using the internet does not know the name, Andrew Tate, he gained a massive number of followers in 2021, for expressing his controversial thoughts on women, government, and many more things.

Tate is also popular for sharing his luxurious life on social media, from his expensive car collection, watches, and mansions.

Tate initially gained name and fame as a kickboxer, capturing four world titles at two different weight classes.

Later, he gained mainstream media attention, when he entered Big Brother, he was kicked out of the show days after, makers revealed Tate was caught physically assaulting a female contestant.

Tate after getting eliminated shared that he and the female contestant were engaged in consensual romantic role-play, the female contestant confirmed the rumor.

Tate Brothers exploded the internet in the year 2021, to express their thoughts on women, government, and many more.

Tate Brothers were arrested in 2022, under the allegations of human trafficking, Ra*pe, and forming his crime group.

Brother got bail from Romanian jail in 2023, and they were kept under house arrest, their house arrest was released in August of 2023, and they were restricted from leaving Romania.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch I Am Andrew Tate: Release date, time, livestream details and more