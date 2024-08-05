Andrew Tate Blames Media and Elites for UK Riots: ‘Everybody Falling Into the Matrix’s Trap’

Why are riots tearing through the UK? What's causing the worst unrest in 13 years? Andrew Tate thinks he knows. The controversial social media star blames the media and elites. He says they're leading everyone into the "Matrix's trap." According to Tate, the real fight isn't between cultures or races.

It's between the rich and the poor. He criticizes the pressure from all sides. Both Muslims and British patriots want his support. But Tate insists only legal immigrants should be welcomed. He believes the elites are using chaos. Their goal? To justify more restrictions on freedom. Is Tate right?

England is facing its most intense riots in 13 years. The violence erupted after a tragic mass stabbing in Southport, where three young girls lost their lives. The unrest quickly spread to towns and cities like Rotherham and Manchester. Anti-immigration sentiments and misinformation fueled the chaos. Masked demonstrators attacked a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, while far-right rallies in Liverpool, Manchester, and Bristol turned violent. Rioters clashed with police, threw bricks and bottles, and looted shops.

Andrew Tate, the controversial social media personality, has a lot to say about the situation. In a strongly worded video statement, he condemned the violence and blamed both the media and societal elites for the chaos. According to Tate, "everyone is falling into the Matrix's trap." He criticized the pressure from various groups urging him to take sides. Tate shared, "I have Muslims messaging me about how I need to take their side. I have the British messaging me about the fact that I was raised in the UK and I should take the British Patriots' side."

Advertisement

Tate has made his stance clear. He believes that only those who enter the country legally should be welcomed. "I've made it clear that I think people should only enter the country legally," he said. He argued that the real conflict is not between different ethnic or cultural groups but between the rich and the poor.

"The elites are sitting there in their ivory castle laughing because you have the poor browns fighting the poor whites," Tate explained. He warned that the elites are using the chaos to justify increasing restrictions on civil liberties, such as the right to protest and freedom of speech.

"The poor browns and the poor whites—that's how it's gonna end," Tate continued. "You can't preach the idea of a multicultural society, then ignore the views and concerns of one particular culture within that multicultural society, especially if you're pandering to those of another culture. And especially if the culture being ignored is the native culture, you can't do that without expecting violence."

Advertisement

Also Read: How Did Andrew Tate Get Rich? All You Need to Know

The government has assured the public that the police have "all the resources they need" to handle the unrest. Thousands of extra officers have been drafted to contain the violence. However, the situation has been exacerbated by false rumors on social media about the suspect in the Southport stabbing, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana. Misinformation suggested Rudakubana was a Muslim immigrant, inciting anger among far-right supporters. Judge Andrew Menary clarified that Rudakubana was born in Wales to Rwandan parents.

The ongoing violence presents a significant challenge for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has condemned the unrest as "far-right thuggery." The government has announced measures to enhance intelligence sharing and deploy facial-recognition technology to curb violence.

So, what do you think? Are the media and elites truly manipulating the narrative to serve their interests, or is the problem more complex than Tate suggests?

Advertisement