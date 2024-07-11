Andrew Tate Calls Out Adin Ross for ‘Being an Idiot’ and ‘Falling in Love With Wh**es’

Is early fame more a curse than a blessing? Andrew Tate seems to think so, especially when it comes to young stars like Adin Ross. In a recent Threadguy podcast, Tate didn't hold back, expressing deep concerns about Ross’s lifestyle. He critiqued Ross for "falling in love with who*es" and yo-yoing with substance use—classic pitfalls of too much, too soon.

Can a young person manage a $50 million contract wisely? Tate's answer is a resounding no. His perspective isn't just a rant; it's a cautionary tale about the perils of early wealth in the streaming era.

Tate blames Adin's wealth for downward spiral

During the podcast, Tate shared his genuine concern about Adin Ross. He expressed worry about Ross's current lifestyle and his rapid rise to wealth. Tate's comments were direct and harsh.

"I'm worried about him," Tate confessed, revealing that despite reaching out several times, Ross has been elusive. He elaborated on the pitfalls of early success, stating, "He's a kid. He doesn't do any real work. He sits on streaming websites, f***ing gambling. A dumba**."

Tate didn't shy away from the tough love approach, further criticizing Ross's personal life: "He keeps going on and off drugs and just being an idiot. Falling in love with who*es, breaking up and going on and off drugs, getting fat, putting on loads of weight."

Interestingly, Ross' recent actions might illustrate Tate's concerns. The once ubiquitous streamer has been noticeably absent from his platform for nearly two months. His last appearance was a desktop stream on May 25, 2024, which has led to widespread speculation among his fans.

Notably, Ross recently hinted at personal challenges, announcing an impending surgery on his X.com account with a message that read, "Hey guys about to undergo surgery very soon, I’ll keep everyone updated. I love you guys." This sudden step back from streaming and the cryptic nature of his updates suggest that Ross might indeed be grappling with the very issues Tate highlighted.

Unraveling the Tate Brothers' tax evasion saga

Andrew and Tristan Tate are in hot waters, facing serious accusations of tax evasion. British police claim the controversial social media stars evaded taxes on over £21 million from their various businesses. On Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police filed a civil claim against the brothers, along with a third person identified only as "J."

At Westminster Magistrates' Court, Sarah Clarke, the KC for Devon and Cornwall Police, stated, "Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are serial tax and VAT evaders. They, in particular Andrew Tate, are brazen about it." The police are looking to recover £2.8 million from seven frozen bank accounts.

Clarke presented evidence from videos where Andrew Tate bragged about not paying taxes, quoting him saying, "When I lived in England I refused to pay tax." The revenue, distributed across multiple UK accounts, includes around $12 million deposited in "J's" name, despite her lack of involvement in their businesses.

Given this, is Andrew Tate really the correct person to give Adin Ross the advice on handling money? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.