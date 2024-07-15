Andrew Tate Claims Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Was Failed Coup in Wild Conspiracy Theory: ‘They Let Him on the Roof’

Was the attempt on Donald Trump's life a failed coup? Andrew Tate thinks so. At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a shooter grazed Trump's ear with a bullet. The attack also killed an innocent bystander and critically injured two others. The Secret Service quickly neutralized the shooter.

But could this incident be more than it seems? Tate alleges authorities ignored warnings and let the shooter set up. Was it intentional? Did they allow this to happen? Tate's claims raise questions about security and possible foul play.

Andrew Tate questions: Did officials ignore the warning signs?

Andrew Tate didn't hold back when he shared his thoughts on the assassination attempt. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his outrage and suspicion.

In his explosive post, he claimed, "They found an idiot. They let him on the roof. They let him set up a rifle. They ignored the warnings from the crowd about this man with a gun aimed at the president. They let him take shots at Trump. When Trump fell down, they took him out before he could talk. Coup."

Before this, Tate had already stirred controversy with his belief in a larger conspiracy. He insisted that the authorities deliberately ignored multiple warning signs. Rally attendees reportedly saw a suspicious figure on the roof and tried to alert the police. Yet, nothing was done. Tate's accusations suggest a deliberate breach in security, adding fuel to the fire of his conspiracy theory.

Additionally, Tate didn't shy away from expressing his emotional reaction . He tweeted, "I feel to cry. Pray for Trump. Pray for Donald Trump. He’s battling evil." This emotional plea resonated with many of his followers, highlighting the deep concern for Trump’s safety and the integrity of security measures in place.

Tate’s claims and emotional outpourings have sparked significant debate and controversy, raising more questions about the true nature of the incident.

Divine protection and the unbreakable Trump

In a striking follow-up to his initial explosive comments, Andrew Tate took to X again, painting an almost mythic picture of the day’s events. He tweeted, “You can't kill a man God wants alive. Earlier today, some loser tried to reverse the direction we are headed. But the Matrix's continued fracturing is inevitable.”

Tate frames the assassination attempt as not just a failed effort but a divine test that Trump miraculously passed, suggesting a predestined shield protecting him.

“The ignorant don't understand that Trump is dressed in holy armor. You can't kill that man. God allowed the bullet to graze his ear as an opportunity for Trump to show the FIGHT in him. And Trump passed with flying colors,” Tate continued.

His rhetoric escalates, portraying Trump as an unyielding force against the old guard: “The Matrix IS cracking in real-time. The old days are over because the old days DO NOT WORK. We're entering a new period.”

Tate’s narrative not only mystified the incident but also signaled a chaotic, transformative era ahead, challenging his followers, “Are you positioned for where we are headed?”

So, what do you think? Are Tate's accusations a wake-up call, or are they just adding fuel to the fire of conspiracy?