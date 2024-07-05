Andrew Tate Contradicts Himself by Claiming He Has 12 Children With Multiple Women

Andrew Tate is known for his bold and often controversial statements. One topic he frequently discusses is his alleged children. Does Andrew Tate really have 12 kids? How many mothers are involved? His claims seem to change with each interview.

In one conversation, he insists he has numerous children. In another, he speaks as if he has none. Why the contradictions? Is this just another part of his larger-than-life persona? Tate’s inconsistent stories leave many wondering about the truth. Can we take his word at face value, or is it all just part of his online character act?

Andrew Tate talks toddlers

Andrew Tate has made some interesting claims about his children. In a conversation with his close friend Adin Ross, Tate boasted about having 12 children. He was shocked when Ross guessed a lower number, saying that having fewer than 10 would make him a "little b---h."

Tate used a metaphor, saying there have been a "few ovens to bake the bread," implying multiple mothers. He seemed proud of his large family, but no proof has ever surfaced to support his claims.

However, in April 2024, during an interview on the UseYourBrain podcast, Tate gave a different perspective. He expressed his sadness about not being able to see his children while he was imprisoned in Romania. Tate mentioned that his kids are young, around the ages of 3 to 5, and they didn't understand his absence. Despite his emotional anecdotes, none of these children appeared on his visitation list, which adds to the skepticism surrounding their existence.

Contradicting his previous statements, in a June 2022 interview with Raheem Khalid on the CEOCAST, Tate spoke as if he had no children. Khalid asked him about what he would do with his money if he had kids. Instead of correcting the assumption, Tate explained that his children wouldn't see a dime of his wealth if he had any. This inconsistency suggests that Tate might be fabricating these stories about his offspring.

These conflicting narratives make it hard to determine the truth about Andrew Tate’s family life. His shifting stories raise questions about the authenticity of his claims and whether they are just another part of his performative public persona.

Tate's grand plan fuels DADDY's rise

Andrew Tate is back at it, fueling a surge in the meme coin market with his latest antics . The former kickboxer turned internet personality has his sights set on pushing the DADDY token to new heights. "We are going to build a place built on honor, hard work, and diligence," Tate announced, urging DADDY holders to stock up within a 72-hour window.

He's not just talking big; he's promising big moves, including a dramatic token burn to stir up the market. "I don’t want money, I want chaos," he declared, vowing to burn his own stash of tokens in a bid to outpace MOTHER, another meme coin.

Tate's blend of bravado and market manipulation keeps followers on their toes, wondering what's next in his grand plan for DADDY.

