Andrew Tate Demands Ban on Female Players After Valorant Streamer Complains About R*pe Threat in Chat

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions rape.

Andrew Tate isn't exactly known for sugarcoating things. The streamer and influencer has a reputation for sparking online debates with his bold, often controversial takes. This time, he landed squarely in the middle of the gaming community's sights.

The drama all started with a disturbing scene. Streamer TaylorMorgan was playing Valorant, a popular online shooter, when things took a nasty turn. A fellow player hurled a vile r*pe threat her way, leaving Taylor understandably shaken. She shared the clip with the world, hoping to raise awareness about online toxicity.

TaylorMorgan’s desperate plea to Riot games

Earlier this week, Twitch streamer TaylorMorgan faced a horrifying experience while playing Valorant. A male player threatened to r*pe her during a live game session. Shocked and hurt, she ended the livestream immediately. Taylor took to Twitter to express her frustration and demand action.

She tweeted, "I have never made a more desperate plea than what I am about to say right now. @riotgames @RiotSupport, I need you guys to f***ing do something. I am an incredibly strong person and I have been streaming for a very, very long time. But absolutely nothing prepares you for someone saying this to you."

She continued, “The suspensions are not enough. Nothing will ever stop these men from acting this way until hardware bans go into play. They should never be able to play the game again.”

“I know you hear us. I know you see us. If this goes unpunished, I am taking this as an active act from you that you do not give a single f**k about any of the women and minorities that play your game, and I will rally to boycott. This is just absolutely not on.”

Andrew Tate wades into the drama with shocking take

In response, Valorant’s team lead, Anna Donlon, promised swift action against the offender. However, Andrew Tate, known for his controversial views, had a different take. He suggested banning women from gaming instead. Tate said, “Women join men’s spaces and cry and b*tch and ruin everything. Men say the worst things to each other all day, and nobody cries. The easiest way to fix this problem is to ban crybaby women from gaming.”

His comments sparked outrage in the gaming community. Popular streamer xQc, also known as Félix Lengyel, blasted Tate on a livestream. He called him “braindead” and “stupid” for his remarks. xQc’s support for TaylorMorgan was a positive shift, given his past controversial comments.

As the community rallies around TaylorMorgan, it’s clear that creating a safe and inclusive environment in gaming remains a top priority. What do you think about Andrew Tate’s comments and the ongoing issue of toxicity in gaming? Join the conversation and share your thoughts.

