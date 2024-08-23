Andrew Tate Goes on Rant After Being Released From Custody and Placed on House Arrest: ‘This Is a F***ing Setup’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions human trafficking and rape

Why is Andrew Tate so angry? What triggered his fiery outburst this time? After being released from custody in Romania, Tate didn’t hold back. Standing outside the courthouse, he went on a rant, claiming the charges against him were a complete setup . He questioned the lack of evidence and blasted the authorities for repeatedly targeting him.

Tate, known for his controversial opinions, insisted that 30 of the alleged victims have defended him. But is there more to this story? Are the authorities really conspiring against him? Or is there something deeper at play? Tate’s frustration was clear, but so were the serious allegations he faced.

After being released from police custody and placed under house arrest, Andrew Tate wasted no time addressing the media with a potent mix of defiance and accusation. The controversial influencer and former kickboxer articulated his disillusionment and anger with the Romanian legal system.

"Listen to me. I moved to Romania ten years ago, and I found an amazing country full of beautiful people. And I told the whole world about Romania," Tate stated, emphasizing his shock at the allegations. He claimed that his contributions to Romania's image were being repaid with grave accusations.

Tate further argued, "If you mention the name Romania anywhere in the world, they'll say, Andrew Tate lives there. Andrew Tate was there. I've done nothing but promote this country." His frustration was palpable as he recounted the events leading up to his current legal predicament. Facing charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women sexually, Tate and his brother Tristan have vehemently denied all accusations, casting them as a gross miscarriage of justice.

"I've been nice, I've been patient, I've played the game," he continued. Tate described his cooperation with the judicial system: attending every appointment and respecting legal procedures. However, the repeated raids on his residence have left him outraged. "But they bust in my house again. And now I've come along saying, there's 35 victims, you know, all 30 of those girls, 30 of them have statements in our defense," he claimed, challenging the basis of the charges against him.

Tate also highlighted a peculiar aspect of the prosecution's case, noting, "Two more of the mothers of our children, and two more have never even been to Romania, never even been here." He suggested that the case was built on questionable testimonies from individuals with no direct links to Romania, further asserting the setup narrative.

"They just found random girls we knew in other countries and made them sign pieces of paper," he added, depicting the charges as a conspiracy woven to tarnish his and his brother's reputations. Concluding his fiery discourse, Tate didn't shy away from criticizing the media's role in his portrayal.

"All of you are complicit. When they first threw us in f***ing jail, when they first put us in there, you're all running around saying, human trafficker. None of you said, where's the evidence? Where's the proof? Where's the picture? Where's the videos?" His attack didn't stop at the media; he directly accused the prosecutors of fabricating the case.

"The three prosecutors at DIICOT in my house. I said, why are you here? There's no case. They said, there's a case if we make one," Tate recounted, encapsulating his belief in the contrived nature of his legal woes.

