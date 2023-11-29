Andrew Tate once apologized to Muslims for his bigoted take on the religion; Here's what he said

Trigger Warning: This article contains a reference to violence.

Andrew Tate is best known for his controversial statements promoting toxic masculinity. Widely labeled the "King of Toxic Masculinity," he frequently refers to himself as a "Top G" or alpha male. Despite his past ideologies, Tate recently converted to Islam.

Prior to his 2022 arrest, Andrew Tate appeared on Piers Morgan's show for an interview. As expected, Tate made many controversial statements. However, one comment in particular sparked widespread criticism.

Tate expressed his views on ISIS and his new faith, “ISIS is the real Muslims because ISIS does exactly what the book says k*ll everyone who is not a Muslim and ch*ps people's heads off and sets them on fire, and be raging lunatics. But, all the Muslims go, 'They're not Muslims'. They are because I've read the book and ignored those parts. Well, you're not a f*****g Muslim because you're ignoring the f*****g book.”

Andrew Tate apologized for his views

Shortly after the incident King Cobra analyzed his mistake and addressed his previous claims about his new faith, “I am now Islamic, And it's funny because I used to be an atheist and when you're an atheist, you believe that religion causes more problems than it fixes.”

Tate further claimed, “And then you come to a realization and you start to learn the truth [about] yourself and the truth of God. And you realize that religion is the cure for most of the problems in the world, and 'Godlessness' is the problem in the world.”

Self-proclaimed Top G then expressed he wants to apologize to people for his prior views on his newfound faith. He said he was someone who did not believe in the existence of god previously. But now he knows he was wrong as he started following his new faith.

Tate alongside his brother was arrested in 2022, under the charges of Human trafficking, forming their own gang, and other crimes. He was then released and kept under house arrest this year.

