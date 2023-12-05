Andrew Tate once revealed that he doesn’t talk to his feminist ‘low IQ sister’ because of Donald Trump

Former four-time kickboxing champion and controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are best known for showcasing their luxurious lifestyle and for their controversial claims on women, politics, and how to earn more money.

It is true that the Tate brothers have succeeded in building a fandom for themselves consisting of young and impressionable teen boys who idolize them, however, in mainstream media they are known as Toxic and generally disliked.

If there is one thing the Tate bros know how to do, it is making headlines. And they may publicly display their hatred for a lot of things, but they have immense love for each other.

Many fans are unaware that Andrew has a younger sister as well. Andrew Tate has two siblings: his brother Tristan Tate and their younger sister Janine Tate.

Janine Tate is a lawyer by profession and has kept herself away from all the limelight and her brothers.

Andrew Tate explained why he is not connected to his sister

The so-called TOP G talked about his sister once and said, “ Now I have a sister. My sister and I, we don’t talk because she goes to feminist rallies and believes Donald Trump’s a racist. I know, how can Andrew Tate have a low-IQ sister?”

“But it’s been proven that the first child (while pointing to himself) is always the smartest. She’s like the third. Who gives a f**k about the third of anything?” Tate concluded.

Cobra Tate once even said that she wishes her all the best and that they have no bad blood. But because of the huge difference in their views on morality, they can't be friends.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in 2022 for the allegations of human trafficking and forming his syndicate. Both brothers were kept in jail and were then released in 2023 and kept under house arrest.

They recently got released from house arrest and now they can also travel but within the boundaries of Romania.

