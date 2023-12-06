Andrew Tate pitches himself as best soccer player in the world ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former kickboxing champion and controversial social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for keeping himself in the mainstream spotlight with his controversial claims. Tate, along with his brother and business partner, hosts a live podcast on a streaming platform.

The Brothers discuss a lot of controversial stuff on their live podcast, from women to government. On the recent edition of Live Stream, TateSpeech.

Cobra Tate expressed indirectly that he is better at playing soccer than Messi and Ronaldo.

“Who is the best soccer player in history?" Andrew Tate asked his brother.

Tristan Tate replied, “Are you gonna say you?”

King Cobra expressed, “Have ever seen me play though, have you seen my new moves? We don't know for sure that I am not the best unless you actually see me play. I am just saying that we should consider the possibility.”

Tate brothers react on GTA 6

Rockstar Games has finally launched the first major trailer for unarguably one of the best video games in the world, Grand Theft Auto VI, sixth edition. The game will be the sixth major edition of the franchise.

The game gained more than 90 million views on social media after it dropped the official trailer in just 24 hours. The last Grand Theft Auto Edition 5 was released in 2013, which is considered one of the greatest hits.

Self-proclaimed Top G and his brother Tristan Tate have recently reacted to GTA 6 and expressed their thoughts on the game.

Tristan Tate expressed that initially, he played The Grand Theft Auto when he was eleven or twelve years old.

Tristan Tate shared that the old video games were good at stories where you have to rescue the princess, referring to the game Mario and Contra.

He further expressed, “I’m not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers.”

