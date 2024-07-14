Andrew Tate Reacts to Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump: ‘Pray for Trump, He’s Battling Evil’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to Shooting

What happened at Donald Trump's recent rally? Why is Andrew Tate so emotional? The former President narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shots were fired from an elevated position.

Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet, and tragically, an innocent bystander lost their life. Two others were critically injured. Andrew Tate, known for his outspoken views, tweeted his heartfelt reaction to the same and urged prayers and support for Donald Trump.

Andrew Tate predicts ongoing threats

Following the harrowing incident, Andrew Tate didn't waste a moment to express his anguish and support for Donald Trump. On Twitter (now X), he shared, "I feel to cry. Pray for Trump. Pray for Donald Trump. He’s battling evil."

His emotional plea underscored a deep concern for the former president's safety amidst a highly charged political atmosphere.

In another tweet, Tate delved deeper into the security concerns and potential motives behind the attack. He wrote, "Campaign security protocol is the least of our worries. They tried the 'lone crazy gunman' bullshit and they won't try that again. But they WILL try again. They have to now. He’s even MORE powerful than before." Tate’s words reflect a belief in ongoing threats and the need for vigilance.

Trump also shared his experience. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he posted on Truth Social.

The former President further stated, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired from an elevated position over 130 yards away. He tragically claimed the life of an innocent bystander and critically wounded two others. The Secret Service quickly responded, neutralizing Crooks with a direct headshot.

Despite the chaos, Trump showed resilience. Clutching his ear, he turned to the crowd, raising his fist defiantly. He later thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country," he said, further adding, "GOD BLESS AMERICA."

The alleged shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, reportedly fired from a distance, suggesting a premeditated attempt on Trump's life.

Dana White's shock and support

Dana White, the UFC President, was in the air en route to Italy when he heard the shocking news about Donald Trump. Overwhelmed by messages, he expressed his deep concern on Instagram, saying, "I’m absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock."

Despite his distress, White shared a poignant image sent by Mick Maynard, reflecting on Trump's resilience.

"This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet," White proclaimed.

His words resonated with a mix of admiration and fierce loyalty. Eager for justice, he added, "I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves."

White is looking forward to Thursday, planning to introduce Trump at the Republican National Convention, and tell the world about "the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!"

