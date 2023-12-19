Andrew Tate reacts to Pope Francis formally allowing priests to bless same-sex couples

Trigger Warning: The article has references to homophobic statements.

Recently, Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has approved of blessing same-sex marriages. Previously, the Church was not in support of same-gender marriages but over time, people around the world and churches have accepted same-gender relationships.

Former kickboxing champion and controversial social media icon Andrew Tate has always been vocal about his views on women, same-gender relationships, and how a man should live his life.

Tate is one of the guys around the globe who has openly talked about his dislike for same-sex marriages.

Tate reacted to Pope Francis’s announcement on accepting same-sex marriages; he said “Haram” is Haram when he disapproves of anything and thinks it is against his beliefs and god.

Tate was born into a Christian family, but he recently discovered his new faith, converted to Islam and practices it. Haram is a word used to refer to things that are against Islamic law.

All you need to know about Andrew Tate

Andrew Emory Tate initially gained popularity as a kickboxer. Andrew Tate is popularly known by his ring name, Cobra Tate. Tate was ranked the 7th best kickboxer in the United Kingdom in 2008. Tate captured his first major kickboxing title back in 2009.

Tate managed to capture kickboxing championships four times in his whole career.

Later, self-proclaimed Top G gained popularity after he participated in Big Brother UK season 17; he was kicked out of the show after a few days. Makers later revealed Tate was physically assaulting one of his fellow female contestants.

Tate revealed it was consensual "roleplay."

Later in 2020, Tate boomed on the internet and social media platforms for expressing his controversial views on women, government, and various matters.

In 2022, Tate was arrested along with his brother and business partner, Tristan Tate. Brothers were locked inside Romanian jail for almost three months and after getting released from Romanian jail.

Later, they were kept under house arrest for eight months. Now brothers are free from house arrest as well.

