Andrew Tate Reacts to Viral Turkish Shooter From Paris Olympics 2024: ‘You Don’t Wanna F**K With’

51-year-old Yusuf Dikec now has the attention of Andrew Tate. The Turkish air pistol shooter, who won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has gone overly viral on the internet. As a rule of thumb, air pistol shooters usually come equipped with a lot of protective gear. These include ear protection devices for cancelling out unwanted noises and special glasses for enhanced precision. However, Dikec did not have any of the said equipment and yet, was a notch above all the other participants.

Such an incredible display of dominance attracted the eyes of the social media audience, and soon, it reached Andrew Tate as well. Tate is a well-known online influencer, who is known for his controversial takes on various matters. But this time, there was no controversy. All Tate had in his mind was pure admiration for the 51-year-old Turk. Taking to his X account, Tate wrote, “Everyone’s got that one uncle you don’t wanna f**k with.”

Coming back to Dikec, the 51-year-old is a professional shooter specializing in pistols. The Olympian is a former non-commissioned officer of the Turkish Gendarmerie. Dekic also has a membership with the Jandarma Gucu Sports Club. Representing his nation, Dikec won a couple of ISSF World Championship golds in 2014, Granada. The experienced campaigner also has medals in the European Championships and European Games.

Participating in the mixed team event, Dikec produced a shooting masterclass wearing regular glasses. Oh! and for the entirety of his event, Dikec was standing nonchalantly, with one of his hands inside the pockets, nailing each shot every time.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate might seem to be pleased with the Turkish shooter’s antics, but recently, he was furious about a particular spot in the Olympic Ceremony. The Paris Olympics kicked off with a glamorous opening ceremony in the heart of the River Seine.

Among the various other visually appealing spots, there was a glimpse of a beheaded Marir Antoinette that caught the eyes of the audience. Just before the heavy metal band Gojira was about to set the stage on fire, the severed head of Marie Antoinette appeared on the screen.

For some context, Antoinette was the last queen consort of France before the French Revolution. She was married to King Louis XVI. Sadly, when King Louis was executed, Marie Antoinette too, was accused falsely and was guillotined to death.

Andrew Tate did not seem to be very pleased with the Marie Antoinette segment. He took to his social media to protest about the same and termed it as ‘devil worship.’ He also mentioned that the West is controlled by ‘Satanists.’ Thus, with a mix of controversy and brilliance, the Paris Olympics 2024 is surely turning out to be the biggest sporting event of the year already.

