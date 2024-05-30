Andrew Tate Reveals He Was Offered Intergender Handicap Mixed Martial Arts Fight; Here's How Top G Reacted

Former kickboxing champion and controversial social media star Andrew Tate is best known for his views on women, relationships, men's lifestyles, government, and more.

The self-proclaimed Top G came under significant media scrutiny when he, along with his brother Tristan Tate and two associated companies, were arrested by the Romanian government on charges of human trafficking, forming a gang, and other offenses.

Currently out of jail but still facing legal battles, Tate is restricted from traveling outside Romania. He continues to engage with his audience through live streams on Rumble and posts on Twitter.

Recently, a video from the Romanian mixed martial arts promotion Real Xtreme Fighting went viral, showcasing a male fighter competing against two female fighters in an intergender mixed martial arts match. The footage has elicited mixed reactions from fans.

Andrew Tate commented on the video, revealing that he was offered a similar match by Real Xtreme Fighting. In his tweet, Tate stated, "They offered me 100k to do this and I said it probably wouldn't be very good for my court case."

Conor McGregor Expresses His Feeling About Tate Brothers

Conor McGregor, widely regarded as one of the most prominent UFC fighters of all time, recently hosted a live stream with DuelBits, where he answered multiple questions from fans. One fan asked Mystic Mac about his views on the Tate brothers.

To which Conor McGregor responded, "I don’t know much about the criminal aspects surrounding them, seems a little vague to me. You don’t get much information and I haven't really dug deeper. From what I have seen and heard, they are okay in my books. Top G."

The former two-divisional champion is set to make a comeback this summer at UFC 303 pay-per-view after a three-year hiatus. Mystic Mac will face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303.

