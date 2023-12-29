Andrew Tate roasts GTA 6 players for wasting their time ‘in a digital fake world,’ fans REACT

Former four-time kickboxing champion and controversial social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for showcasing his luxurious life on social media, including his expensive cars, house, watches, and more.

The main reason for his massive popularity is his idealogy of women, politics, and how to earn money in different ways. He is widely regarded as the “King of Misogynists.”.

Recently, Rockstar Games dropped the trailer for the most-awaited edition of their gaming franchise, Grand Theft Auto Edition 6.

The trailer crossed 90 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. Fans eagerly await the game, which will be released in 2025.

Previously, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate reacted to GTA 6 on their stream on the Rumble platform called “TateSpeech”

Tate expressed his dislike for the GTA games: “I’m not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers.”

Now Tate has again expressed his dislike for GTA games: “If you're going to dedicate time on a computer console to try and build up digital cars and digital fake money in a digital fake world, why not spend the same time building real cars and real money in the real world.”

Tate Brothers even trolled people who play Grand Theft Auto and are waiting for the GTA 6 release.

Fans react to Andrew Tate’s recent claims on GTA 6

After Tate Brothers openly trolled GTA fans and the gaming community for playing games and living virtual life. And not going out for the luxury they want. Fans are now openly trolling Andrew Tate and his brother and business partner Tristan Tate.

A fan on Twitter X by the username Essence expressed, "Mature is realizing that Tate is saying this for clout.”

Another fan by the username Chombe reacted, “ Tate is just mad; he ain't the main character.”

“He does know there are people who make money from playing GTA, right? And even if it’s someone who doesn’t make money from it why does everything have to be about monetary gain? Does anybody just simply enjoy life anymore?” another fan expressed his views.

Another fan expressed the reason why the Tate brothers are trolling GTA games and explained, “No one cares about the Tates anymore so they have to leach off of trending topics and act like complete clowns to stay relevant.”

