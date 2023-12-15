Andrew Tate says he and brother Tristan would beat Logan and Jake Paul in a fight: ‘I know the kind of men we are’

Former kickboxer and social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on the internet and presenting his controversial takes on women, government, and how to be rich just like him.

King Cobra recently appeared on Logan Paul’s former podcast host and friend Jorge Janko’s YouTube channel and both discussed a lot about Andrew Tate’s life and many more. Tate was highly impressed by Janko’s thoughts.

During the conversation, Tate talked about him and his brother fighting against the Paul brothers (Jake Paul and Logan Paul). In cage.

“You know what, I’m trying so hard not to start internet beef, I’m really trying not to. I’m trying to live peacefully but of course, I have absolute faith in myself and my brother. I know we’ve been through it and I know the kind of men we are.”Tate claimed he and his brother could defeat the Paul brothers.

The Paul brothers and Tate brothers are undoubtedly two of the biggest names in the world right now. And they do belong to combat sports.

The Tate brothers gained their initial popularity as kickboxers. and the Paul brothers are one of the pioneers to establish influencer boxing. Logan Paul is also an active WWE star and is currently the United States Champion.

Andrew Tate's MMA record

Andrew Emory Tate III initially gained popularity as a kickboxer. He captured the ISKA championship four times. Tate was ranked the 7th best kickboxer in the United Kingdom in 2008.

King Cobra also tried his hand at mixed martial arts for a short time. And the mixed martial arts record is :

Professional record breakdown:

1. Win: Shane Kavanagh; KO (punches); Ultimate Warrior Challenge 13; June 6, 2010; Round 1, 3:00; Essex, England

2. Loss: Reza Meldavian; Decision (unanimous); Ultimate Warrior Challenge 4: June 2, 2007; Round 3: 5:00; Essex, England

3. Win: Matthew Wilkins - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 3 - Feb 24, 2007 - Round 2, 5:00 - Essex, England

Amateur record breakdown:

1. Win: Luke Barnatt - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 12 - Mar 20, 2010 - Round 3, 5:00 - Essex, England

2. Loss: William Morley - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 2 - Nov 4, 2006 - Round 2, 5:00 - Southend-on-Sea, England

3. Win: Lee Mayo - Submission (guillotine choke) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 1 - Jun 10, 2006 - Round 2, 1:05 - Southend-on-Sea, England

