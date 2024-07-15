Andrew Tate Seemingly Predicted Donald Trump’s Assassination Attempt; Fans Say ‘Matrix Is Real’

July 13, 2024, will always be remembered as one of the most shocking days in the history of the United States and the world. Former US president Donald Trump organized a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

While he was addressing people live on television, seven gunshots were fired at him, and one of the bullets passed through his ear; the secret Service responded and quickly covered Donald Trump; on the other, the snipper on the top took out the attacker, in the end, Trump who was bleeding from ears to his face, bumped his fist in the sky high, letting the people all around the world known he is still alive, making that as one of the most baddest moment online.

A post from former kickboxing champion and popular streaming sensation Andrew Tate is now going viral on X (formerly Twitter), where Andrew Tate shared his theory that if someone stands against the system, he gets three strikes.

Andrew Tate’s three strikes

Andrew Tate, who is himself tangled in multiple cases, shared a theory earlier about how elites chase the one who tries to expose all of them, where he revealed if anyone speaks against the system, they will get three strikes, the first strike they will first cancel them, the second step is to send them behind the bars and last and final is assassination. Now Tate has once again shared his three-strike theory, this time keeping Donald Trump’s case in the spotlight.

Andrew Tate tweeted on his official Twitter X, reminding everyone of all three strikes, “Remember what I told you. You get three lives. First, they cancel you. Then they try and put you in jail. If they both fail, they kill you.”

Advertisement

Popular X (Twitter formerly) account Drama Alert posted Tate's post and linked the dates to Trump getting tangled in the three strikes.

Drama Alert mentioned all three dates, “Cancelled in January 2021 - Arrested on August 24, 2023 - Shot July 13, 2024.”

Fans are now sharing their reaction to Andrew Tate’s prediction. A fan commented under the post and expressed, “He's (Andrew Tate) been saying this, and people think he's chasing clout. The Matrix is real.”

Another fan commented, “Trump is about to win the election without a fight.”

Another fan commented, “ Nah, he didn’t predict it; he just knows what the G treatment is and how it works.”

Another fan commented, “he for sure did. No doubt. He is experiencing this right now.”

Andrew Tate kickboxing record

1. Cosmin Lingurar - KO Masters 8, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - retirement) in Round 2.

2. Iulian Strugariu - RXF One Night 3 Show, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - punches) in Round 1.

Advertisement

3. Miralem Ahmeti- KO Masters 7, Bucharest, Romania - Win (KO - left high kick) in Round 1.

4. Ibrahim El Boustati - Enfusion Live 44, The Hague, Netherlands - Loss (TKO) in Round 1 (For Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

5. Jean-Luc Benoît- Boxe in Défi 16, Muret, France - Win (Decision) in Round 7.

6. Liang Ling- K1 – China vs USA, Changsha, China - Win (Decision) in Round 3.

7. Wendell Roche - Enfusion Live 19, London, England - Win (TKO) in Round 2 (Wins Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

8. Miroslav Cingel- Enfusion Live 17, Semi-finals, Žilina, Slovakia - Loss (Decision) in Round 3.

9. Cyril Vetter - Power Trophy 2014, Châteaurenard, France - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Defended ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

10. Laszlo Szabo - Enfusion Live 11, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in

11. Marlon Hunt - Enfusion Live 6, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

12. Marino Schouten - Enfusion Live 3, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

Advertisement

13. Vincent Petitjean - Power Trophy 2013, Châteaurenard, France - Win (Decision - split) in Round 12, (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

14. David Radeff - Enfusion Live 1, Zwevegem, Belgium - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

15. Franci Grajš - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Loss (KO - knee) in Round 1 (For Enfusion 3 Tournament Championship Title, −85 kg)

16. Ritchie Hocking - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Semi-finals, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Win (KO) in Round 1

17. Sahak Parparyan- It's Showtime 56, Kortrijk, Belgium - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5, (For It's Showtime 85MAX World Title −85 kg)

18. Joe McGovan - The Main Event, Manchester, England - Win (KO - three knockdowns) in Round 1.

19. Vincent Petitjean - La 18ème Nuit des Champions, Marseille, France - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 8, (For NDC Full-Contact title −85 kg)

20. Adnan Omeragić - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Quarter Final, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (TKO - eye injury)

21. Sammy Masa - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, First round, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (KO) in Round 2

22. Jean-Luc Benoît - Pure Force 9, Luton, England - Win (KO) in Round 8 (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

23. Jean-Luc Benoît - Boxe in Défi 12, Muret, France - Loss (Decision) in Round 12,(For Vacant ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

Advertisement

24. Jamie Bates - History in the Making 4, Nottingham, England - Win (KO) in Round 8

25. Daniel Hughes - IKF Kickboxing, Bristol, England - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Wins IKF British Cruiserweight Title −84.5 kg)

26. Paul Randall - Championship Kickboxing, Derby, England - Win (KO) in Round 5, (Wins ISKA English Full-Contact Cruiserweight Title)

27. Mo Kargbo - Absolute Adrenaline, Bournemouth, England - Win (TKO) in Round 5

28. Ollie Green - International Kickboxing at the Circus Tavern, Essex, England - Win (TKO) in Round 4.

29. Lee Whitfield - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Win (Decision) in Round 6 (6)

30. Luke Sines - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5 (5.)

31. Scott Gibson- Golden Belt, Hove, England - Loss (KO - overhand right) in Round 4 (7)

ALSO READ: Alex Pereira Finally Breaks Silence on Magomed Ankalaev's Trash Talking, Vows to Knock Him Out