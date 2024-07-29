Andrew Tate Slams Robert Downey Jr.’s Return to MCU as Doctor Doom; Calls Fans ‘Slaves’

Andrew Tate has stirred the pot again. This time, he's targeting Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU. What's got him so riled up? Downey Jr. is back, not as Iron Man but as the villain Doctor Doom. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, fans went wild. But Tate? He was far from impressed.

He called the cheering fans "slaves" and "drones." Why such harsh words? Tate often speaks out against celebrity culture. He thinks people should focus on their own lives. Is he right, or just stirring controversy?

Andrew Tate's fiery take on comic-con's cheers

Robert Downey Jr. is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not as the beloved Iron Man. Instead, he's stepping into the shoes of the iconic villain Doctor Doom. This exciting news was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, where Downey Jr. made a dramatic entrance. He appeared on stage, initially concealed behind Doctor Doom's iconic mask and green cloak, before unveiling himself to a thrilled crowd. "I like playing complicated characters," Downey Jr. told reporters, clearly excited about his new role.

However, not everyone shared the excitement. Andrew Tate, known for his controversial opinions, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his displeasure.

He didn't just criticize Downey Jr.'s new role; he also targeted the fans who cheered at the announcement. Tate's tweet read: "Imagine screaming for this. Every single person in the crowd is a slave. Drones. The people who want you dead for not obeying the government. Stupid people are easily led, and our ‘leaders’ are treasonous. Stupid people by default are evil."

Doctor Doom, or Victor Von Doom, is one of Marvel's most complex and powerful villains. His inclusion in the MCU adds a fresh and exciting dynamic. Downey Jr.'s shift from hero to villain is intriguing, promising a captivating performance.

Despite Tate's harsh words, the excitement surrounding Downey Jr.'s return is palpable. Fans are eagerly anticipating Avengers: Doomsday, set for a May 2026 release, and potentially other future projects, including Secret Wars. As the MCU continues to evolve, Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Doctor Doom is sure to be a highlight.

Tate spotlights dark undertones in Marie Antoinette act

Amidst a spectacle of performances, Andrew Tate took to X to cast a stark light on the beheaded Marie Antoinette act , suggesting sinister undertones to the glitzy display. “Satanists control the West, and they show you that they worship the devil. It’s not a conspiracy theory. They literally show you. Are you blind?” Tate’s post read, igniting discussions and unease among fans who also questioned the act’s taste.

Meanwhile, Tate himself remains embroiled in controversy. Recently stripped of his EU travel privileges by a Romanian court, the spotlight on him intensified with the emergence of disturbing footage showing him assaulting a minor. It seems Tate's knack for stirring the pot is matched only by the controversies that swirl around him.

As we look forward to the evolving MCU, it's clear that opinions will remain divided. What do you think about Tate's comments and Downey Jr.'s new role?