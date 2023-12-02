Andrew Tate Tattoo: What is the meaning behind the ink on TOP G's chest?

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion and a controversial social media icon, gained notoriety for flaunting his lavish lifestyle across various social media platforms. Self-proclaimed as the Top G, he is renowned for his contentious views on women, government, and his perception of an ideal man.

Despite asserting to possess a billion-dollar personality, recent reports indicate that Andrew Tate's net worth is in the millions. The former kickboxing champion boldly claims to aspire to be the world's first trillionaire, a goal that appears fairly out of his reach.

The meaning behind Andrew Tate’s tattoo

Andrew Tate has a prominent tattoo across his chest and arm. Originally it depicted a snake extending from his arm to his chest, with the serpent's head meeting a butterfly. However, Tate later decided to cover up and alter this tattoo.

According to Tate, the original tattoo failed to encapsulate his essence. He felt disconnected from the butterfly design and how the snake flowed from his arm. While Tate related to the snake due to his kickboxing moniker King Cobra, the meeting point with the butterfly did not resonate. Ultimately, he felt the need to modify the tattoo to better match his persona. Butterfly is usually associated with feminity so this decision aligns perfectly with TOG G's unhealthy obsession with hypermasculinity.

In his recent cover-up tattoo, King Cobra described the design as resembling a Chinese devil mask with a snake-like motif. According to Top G, the interpretation is that "he was sent by god on earth and he is fighting against evil."

Tate's recent cover-up tattoo represents the intricate changes and evolution in his life. While not an entirely new tattoo, it serves as a modification of his previous ink, symbolizing the evolution in his life and thought processes.

