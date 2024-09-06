Andrew Tate Wants To Transition Into A Women As He Feels All His Opinions Are Stupid Now: ‘Pay All My Bills’

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

Andrew Tate is making headlines with claims that he is transitioning into a woman. Known for his controversial takes, the overly popular social media influencer has identified himself as a ‘misogynist.’ Over the years, Tate has been involved in numerous controversies due to his comments about women. Now, the self-proclaimed ‘Top G’ is claiming he wants to live life in a woman’s shoes.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Andrew Tate updated his fans about the change, stating, “Hey everyone, I’m transitioning to live as a woman. I no longer make sense when I talk, and I can’t drive. All my opinions are stupid now. Can someone pay all my bills, please? Thanks.” However, it is unclear whether Tate is genuinely considering a gender transition or if he is mocking women once again. In fact, his entire post seems to carry a tone of disdain towards the female gender.

This is not new from Andrew Tate. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) from April, Tate controversially claimed that any man having physical intercourse with a woman for pleasure is "gay." Currently, Tate is facing a host of accusations, including human trafficking, se-ual exploitation of women, r-pe, and more. However, Tate has vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that he has been framed.

Despite his denials, Tate’s legal complications are far from over. He has been detained and arrested multiple times in Romania. Just a couple of weeks ago, Romanian authorities searched his house as part of an ongoing investigation. They stated that four search warrants in total were executed, which also includes a case of money laundering.

Back in 2022, the Tate brothers were detained in Bucharest for 90 days before being released under judicial supervision. To make matters worse, Andrew and his brother, Tristan Tate have also been charged with r*pe allegations in Britain while being accused of evading a substantial amount of tax.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate also got involved in a controversy at the recently concluded Paris Olympics. During the Opening Ceremony, an image of a beheaded Marie Antoinette appeared just before the heavy metal band Gojira performed.

Tate took offense to this act, and called it ‘devil worship’. He further went on to say that this was enough proof of the fact that the West is being controlled by the Satanists. Thus, plagued by several controversies, Andrew Tate’s recent statements have only added fuel to the fire. It will now be interesting to see how things pan out in the future.

