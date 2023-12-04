Andrew Tate’s reaction to Beep the Meep pronoun scene from Doctor Who has the internet rolling: ‘This is the weirdest timeline’

Former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate is best known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on the Internet and for his controversial takes on women, government, and masculinity. He is always in the headlines for making problematic remarks on all sorts of topics.

Recently Tate and his brother were live on Rumble interacting with fans. Tate brothers decided to react to the recent episode of Doctor Who named “The Star Beast”.

In the episode, the main character The Doctor gets corrected for guessing Meep The Beep’s gender.

The Meep answers: “My chosen pronoun is the definite article. I am always ‘The Meep’.

Later on, the Doctor asked Meep the Beep, “Are you he, she, or they.” Some fans applauded the team for acknowledging non-binary gender identities, while others trolled the showrunner for including a reference to a third gender.

If you know anything about the Tate brothers, you can already guess their reaction.

Tate and his co-host slammed the show makers as expected and the co-host asked the question, “How could you do that to Meek (trolling Meep’s name)?

And the self-proclaimed Top G added, “Who the Fu*k is Meep” trying to start beef with a fictional character.

Fans troll Andrew Tate

A video showing Andrew Tate's reaction to Meep The Heep has gone viral, with many people online praising 'Cobra Tate' for his response.

An X user (formerly on Twitter) by the name of Aurore expressed, 'Andrew Tate just peaked.'

Another Twitter X user by the username of Ztrangefolk expressed, 'This is the weirdest timeline, honestly.'

“I can’t believe this is real,' another fan reacted on Twitter X.

Another fan added, 'If the Tate brothers stuck to this instead of politics, they would be at their peak.'

Tate and his brother were arrested in 2022 and were then under house arrest in early 2023. Their house arrest is over now.

