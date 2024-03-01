Andrew Wiggins Misses Second Consecutive Game, Indefinitely Out Due to ‘Personal Matter’

Andrew Wiggins has gone from a starter to a bench player for the Golden State Warriors this season. He has barely performed to the level that he did before and to add to his abysmal form, he is taking yet another leave of absence from all team-related activities.

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed this last Wednesday, but he declined to provide any further information. The coach claims that Andrew Wiggins' absence from action is entirely personal, and they have chosen to respect this choice.

But this is beginning to feel a lot like the numerous games he was missing a year ago. There were first rumors that he suffered from his girlfriend's infidelity and struggled to move on. Nevertheless, these rumors were quickly disproved after they surfaced.

The one-time NBA Finals hero missed the final 25 games of the regular season a year ago before returning for the playoffs.

ALSO READ: ‘LeBron James on That New Juice’: Lakers Star Accused of Using Steroids in Shocking Allegation by Kevin Garnett

Same scenario as the last year?

After returning to the game for a while, Andrew Wiggins is missing more games this season as of this week. It appears that Andrew is taking another unannounced leave of absence for the same unidentified reasons he gave for his previous one.

Advertisement

But this time, Wiggins did let his team know what was going on, and they were all behind him. Everyone is hoping that Wiggins will be able to bounce back from whatever is happening to him and eventually return to the game. Wiggins' teammates and coach Steve Kerr anticipate his return to the team, though they are unsure of the precise date.

What did Steve Kerr say?

In an interview with Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, coach Steve Kerr discussed Wiggins as follows, "Because Wiggs is a private individual and has requested to keep things private, we will respect his request. He's got something personal going on. Therefore, it is useless for me to try to explain any of that while sitting here. In the end, we just don't know when Wiggs will return, but we respect him, need him, and expect him back."

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Net Worth - What is Larsa Pippen’s Net Worth in 2024?