Andy Murray withdrew from the tennis singles at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, but the two-time gold medalist will play doubles in what will be his final tournament.

The British former world number one, who will retire after his sixth Games, has yet to fully recuperate from back surgery last month. He feels the men's doubles, where he will compete alongside Dan Evans, is his greatest opportunity of winning another medal.

“I’ve taken the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan,” said the 37-year-old.

“Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”

Murray won gold in singles in London 2012 and again in Rio four years later, as well as silver in mixed doubles with Laura Robson in 2012.

His latest singles encounter was a short second-round appearance against Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club last month, which he had to withdraw from due to a spine cyst.

Let’s look back at Andy Murray’s exquisite Grand Slam wins

Andy Murray's legacy in tennis is well established, with the Scot considered one of the best male players of the Open Era. Murray, a multiple grand slam winner, Olympic champion, and former world number one, has accomplished everything possible in the sport despite a rough few years due to injuries.

Murray lost in the first round of the Australian Open against Tomas Etcheverry in 2024, and he lost twice more on French hard courts after that. He hadn't advanced past the third round of competition in a year until the French Open, where he faced fellow major champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round at Roland-Garros.

Andy Murray in the Australian Open

Murray has had his most consistent major tennis performance in the Australian Open, reaching the final five times. However, the Scot has failed to win the men's singles title in the first grand slam of the year, losing once to Roger Federer in 2010 and four times to Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Murray is one of just four male players to have won more Australian Open singles matches. The quick hard court surfaces suit the former British number one, with Murray often at his peak at the start of the year, fresh off his typical training block in Miami. It would be a tragedy if Murray never won the Australian Open, given how brilliantly he has performed there.

Andy Murray in the French Open

Murray has never been comfortable on clay, even though he practiced on it as a teenager in Barcelona. He did, however, reach the French Open final in 2016, defeating John Isner, Richard Gasquet, and Stan Wawrinka greatly. Murray won the opening set against Djokovic in the final but lost in four sets.

Murray also reached the semifinals in Roland-Garros four times in his career, but 2016 was his last real opportunity to win in the French capital, thanks in part to Rafael Nadal's early withdrawal due to an injury that year. Djokovic, not Murray, took advantage.

Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Murray had his best performance at Wimbledon when he ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's singles champion by winning in 2013. This happened after Murray let his guard down with an emotional statement to the Centre Court audience following his loss to Federer in the 2012 final.

This was a watershed moment in Murray's rise to national prominence, and his popularity among home supporters was further boosted when, a month after losing to Federer, Murray defeated the Swiss great on the same court to earn Olympic gold.

Murray won Wimbledon for the second time in 2016 after defeating Milos Raonic in straight sets, building on his victory in 2013.

From his debut as a wiry adolescent in 2005, when Murray reached the third round, to his championship triumphs in 2013 and 2016, and everything in between, Wimbledon has played a significant role in Murray's career.

In 2022, he lost in four sets against big-serving American John Isner in the second round at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray in the US Open

Murray's grand slam breakthrough occurred in Flushing Meadows, both as a junior and as a senior. The Scot won the junior US Open in 2004 and the adult competition in 2012, bringing an end to Britain's lengthy wait for a major championship. Murray also reached his maiden grand slam final as a 21-year-old, becoming the first British player to do it since Greg Rusedski in 1997.

Murray has regularly mentioned how much he enjoys playing in New York, and he is a fan favorite among the locals. Despite struggling with fitness in 2021, Murray was able to take Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets, demonstrating his ability to compete with the greatest in the sport.

Overall Grand Slam record