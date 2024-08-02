Andy Murray Retires With Hilarious 5-Word Viral Tweet Following Paris Olympics 2024 Doubles Quarterfinal Loss

Andy Murray posted an epic update on social media on Thursday after announcing his retirement from professional tennis.

Murray and his doubles partner Dan Evans were defeated 6-2, 6-4 by Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the third round of the men’s doubles event at the Paris Olympics.

Before the event, Andy Murray had announced that the Olympics would be his final professional competition.

In the second round, Murray and Evans faced Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in another thrilling match. The British pair saved two match points to win 6-3, (8)6-7, 11-9.

Their journey ended when Team USA's Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul defeated them 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour. This match marked the end of Murray's career, and he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Following the match, Andy Murray humorously tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), "Never even liked tennis anyway."

He also updated his X bio from 'I play tennis' to 'I played tennis.'

"I gave as much as I could to the career," Murray reflected after the defeat, according to the ATP Tour website.

"There are obviously things that I look back on and wish that I could have done differently, but it's been a tough time to win major titles in the sport with the players that were ahead of me. I'm proud of my achievements, my efforts, and I'm looking forward to prolonged rest now."

"I'm sad to be finishing but the last couple of weeks since we arrived here have been brilliant. I've had a lot of fun being around the team."

The 37-year-old Murray won the 2012 U.S. Open and the Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016. He was the first British man to win Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936.

Murray won gold in the Olympic singles competition in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, becoming the first player to win two consecutive gold medals in singles. His victory in London set the stage for his first Grand Slam title at the 2012 U.S. Open, where he defeated Djokovic in the final.

Andy Murray's career has been nothing short of spectacular. There might even be some truth in his joke about "not liking tennis," as enduring the constant pressure from competitors like Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal requires immense mental strength. Murray's achievements under such challenging circumstances are truly impressive. Congratulations to Andy Murray for an incredible career.

