Andy Murry takes a shot at Novak Djokovic after video of him hitting Roger Federer surfaces

Recently TennisTV. revisited the Shanghai clash of 2014 between Djokovic and Federer, Where Djokovic hit Federer during the match. Murry commented on the video pointing out a similar pattern where a 36-year-old in the past got frustrated when hit by a ball by another player, Like Rafal Nadal and Cameron. Murray mentioned Djokovic reacted differently, when similar happened to him compared to when he does the same to others.

Andy wrote in a comment. “Totally legitimate play. Great shot. However, when Rafa clocked him in Canada and Norrie in Rome he reacted like ‘How dare you?’”

All you need to know about Andy Murry or Novak Djokovic

Andy Murry is 36 years old British Tennis professional player. He won three Grand Slam singles titles. He was also ranked world No. 1 in singles by ATP IN 2016. And he has reached eleven major finals. Murray won 46 ATP tour singles titles, 14 Master 1000 events, and Two gold medals at the Summer Olympics. he is also the youngest to play the Davis Cup. At the 2023 Australian Open, Murray reached round third. He lost 24th seed in the round third in 4 sets. At the US Open, he lost at the same stage to Grigor Dimitrov.

Novak Djokovic is a 36-year-old Serbian tennis professional player. He is currently ranked world NO. 1 by the ATP. Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam men's single titles. He also won 96 singles titles and 69 Big Titles . He is the only man in tennis history to be the reigning champion for all four seasons. He is the only man to achieve a Triple Career Grand Slam and the only player to complete a career Golden Masters.

