Andy Reid Clarifies He ‘Never Asked’ Alex Smith to Mentor Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback, had a rocky start to his NFL career. He appeared in just one game during his rookie season. However, his trajectory took a remarkable turn in his second year. It was when he emerged as a 50-touchdown quarterback and clinched the NFL MVP award.

The transformation wasn’t a matter of chance. However, it was a result of the guidance and support he received. Especially from his coaches and mentors, Andy Reid and Alex Smith. Reid, the Chiefs’ head coach and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, didn’t explicitly instruct Alex Smith to mentor Mahomes.

Andy Reid on Alex Smith’s role with Patrick Mahomes

Instead, Smith took it upon himself to prepare the young quarterback for success. This type of mentorship is rare in the NFL. There, established players often view the incoming talent as competition rather than protégés.

Unlike Brett Favre, who was criticized for not guiding Aaron Rodgers, Smith embraced the role of a mentor. He showed Mahomes how to handle the pressures of the game and the responsibilities off the field.

Smith's influence extended beyond the technical aspects of playing quarterback. He also demonstrated how to be a professional and manage his personal life. He was setting an example of how to balance being a role model with family commitments. This guidance played a significant role in Mahomes’ development into a three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP. Mahomes has amassed numerous awards and accolades in his seven NFL seasons. It was a testament to his growth and the impact of Smith's mentorship.

Giving some updates about more critiques given on Patrick Mahomes

Despite his success, Mahomes’ journey hasn’t been without criticism. Chad Henne, who served as Mahomes' backup for five seasons, wasn’t hesitant to offer constructive criticism. Henne, aware that his career was nearing its end, used his unique perspective to challenge Mahomes. He points out areas for improvement. His blunt feedback was not meant to undermine Mahomes. However, it was to push him towards excellence.

As Henne transitions out, Carson Wentz is expected to step into the backup role. Wentz will need to be prepared to support Mahomes not just as a backup but as a valuable asset who can provide insights and feedback. The role of a backup quarterback is crucial, as they can offer a different perspective on the game. It helped the starting quarterback see and address aspects of their performance that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Looking forward, Mahomes, now an experienced leader, is poised to pass on the lessons he learned from Smith to his backups. They include Carson Wentz, Chris Oladokun, and Ian Book. Sharing his knowledge and experiences will be crucial in fostering the next generation of quarterbacks. Especially continuing the cycle of mentorship and growth that has significantly contributed to his success.

Patrick Mahomes’ rise from a rookie with limited playtime to a dominant NFL quarterback is a story of mentorship, self-improvement, and leadership. The support from figures like Andy Reid and Alex Smith has been coupled with constructive feedback. Especially from teammates like Chad Henne. It has been pivotal in shaping Mahomes into one of the most formidable quarterbacks in the league.

As he continues his career, Mahomes’ ability to pass on his experiences will be crucial in sustaining the high standards. Let us know in the comments what you think about Mahomes football journey.

