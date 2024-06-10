Andy Reid Reveals How Taylor Swift Didn’t Just Win Travis Kelce’s but Entire Chiefs Team’s Hearts With Sweetest Gesture

Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's sweetheart. However, she also made sure to make everyone else from the Kansas City Chiefs team admire her following her kind gesture. Head coach Andy Reid reveals how the Cruel Summer hitmaker made everyone happy.

Andy Reid reveals how Taylor Swift impressed the Kansas City Chiefs team

While speaking with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, Ried said, “I'm going to tell you, she's a good girl first of all.” He then told how big a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift's father is. He said, “Her dad is a big football fan. When I was in Philadelphia, he was a big Eagles fan.”

Ried said that Swift's father “played at Delaware.” Also, the pop star is a Pennsylvania native and was an Eagles admirer as well, an NFL franchise from the state where she was born.

Reid, who is a former Eagles' head coach can conclude the reason why the Anti-Hero singer might be well aware of what football is about. “Probably not at this level, but a pretty good idea,” he said.

The 66-year-old coach further said that the Love Story hitmaker went on to make Pop-Tarts for the offensive lineman. “Literally made them Pop-Tarts,” he said.

Although he did joke about when he didn't get one of the Pop-Tarts and called it “a big problem.” The head coach loved how she was making sure she got everyone's approval at the team Kelce plays for, despite her busy schedule.

And her attempt to make the homemade Pop-Tarts was a sweet gesture at her end.

Taylor Swift attended several Chiefs games last year

Taylor Swift, despite her hectic schedule, made sure to attend all the Kansas City Chiefs' games and support her American footballer boyfriend as much as she could from the stands.

The 14-time Grammy award winner was even seen smiling and having fun with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes and clicking pictures of her kid.

Swift was also captured during the Super Bowl celebration when the Chiefs won their second trophy back to back. The singer was seen smiling, hugging and sharing sweet kisses while she and Travis were surrounded by the camera.

