Andy Reid Reveals Who's Behind Patrick Mahomes’ NFL Success: ‘Patrick Owes Him a New Home’

Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs become regular challengers and one of the NFL's most feared teams. He had an immediate impact as the starting quarterback in 2018, passing for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, earning the NFL MVP title.



Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, recently revealed the person who is really behind Mahomes success. He spoke in an interview with SiriusXM, where he admitted to the host that Patrick Mahomes would not have attained his legendary position without Alex Smith's intervention and support.

Andy stated, "Alex Smith was a phenomenal player." I wish I would have had him as a puppy. I should've picked him. He was excellent with Patrick. I didn't ask him to mentor Patrick, but he welcomed him into his world because he is a nice guy. Patrick owes him like a new home. He showed Patrick how to be a professional, how to prepare during the season, and how to be a nice husband."

Andy also stated that Alex Smith had a significant impact on Patrick Mahomes' football language and knowledge growth. Alex taught him every facet of the game, and the essential factor was in the locker room, where they both used to talk immediately after the game.

Andy said, "Alex showed him how to study and devote time to it. It takes a long time to capture all of the verbiage for each play and then spit it out in that little amount of time. So Patrick goes to him about all of that, and Alex Smith goes out and has the finest year of his career."

Smith was an established veteran when Mahomes was picked by Kansas City in 2017. Smith's impact began with the way he handled the game; his professionalism, rigorous preparation, and ability to analyze defenses were traits that Mahomes intently watched and adopted.



Smith displayed how to handle the intricacies of being an NFL quarterback, such as knowing the playbook and making rapid judgments under duress. This real-time schooling in the complexities of the game was crucial to Mahomes, who had all of the physical attributes but needed to improve his cerebral approach to compete at the highest level.

Smith's leadership went beyond the field. He created a supportive environment, providing advice and encouragement without being intimidated by Mahomes' abilities. Furthermore, Smith's spectacular 2017 season, in which he led the NFL in passer rating and led the Chiefs to the playoffs, established a high bar for Mahomes to meet.

Alex Smith’s influence motivated Mahomes, and he swiftly stepped up his game after becoming the team's starting quarterback. Under Mahomes, the Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993, and in 2019, he led them to their first Super Bowl triumph in 50 years, winning Super Bowl LIV and earning MVP honors.

Mahomes' presence has also had an impact throughout the organization, boosting the team's confidence and drawing elite talent. Mahomes has won three Super Bowls in the previous five years and is currently ready to create history by earning the team's third consecutive championship.