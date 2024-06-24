Angel Reese Allegedly Spotted Hanging Out With Rapper G Herbo in Chicago

Social media has been abuzz with speculation following a video that appears to show WNBA rookie Angel Reese hanging out with rapper G Herbo in Chicago. The footage, shared on TikTok, shows a silver Tesla Cybertruck with a man resembling Herbo in the driver's seat, and a woman who appears to be Reese in the passenger seat.

Additional claims from the TikToker suggested that the pair were also spotted together at a Chicago nightclub called Bevy. The video and subsequent social media reactions have stirred up diverse opinions, with some users viewing their interaction as innocent while others expressing concerns about Herbo's relationship status with Taina Williams, the mother of his two youngest children.

However, despite the online chatter, neither G Herbo nor Angel Reese have publicly addressed the speculation surrounding their alleged outing. This recent encounter comes after Reese, who was drafted into the WNBA by the Chicago Sky, was seen meeting the rapper after the Fever vs Sky match.

Angel Reese was earlier spotted meeting G Herbo

Angel Reese, the Randallstown, Maryland-born rising star is no new to social media fame. She has been making waves in Chicago after being drafted by the WNBA's Chicago Sky in April.

Before the recent surfacing of the viral video, Reese was spotted interacting with rapper G Herbo, earlier this month. In the video, Reese and Herbo share a brief embrace, with Herbo playfully suggesting that Reese is "running the city now."

In a previous video, Herbo is heard praising Reese's basketball skills and humorously suggesting that she is "runnin' this motherf****r." While the nature of their relationship remains unclear, these encounters have certainly captured the attention of both fans and onlookers alike.

However, Reese modestly responds, indicating that she's not quite there yet, to which Herbo jokingly insists that she is already in charge. This light-hearted exchange between the basketball standout and the musician then spiced up their linkup rumors.

