Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s Battle for WNBA ROY Heats Up as Sky’s Star Creates History With 20 Double Double in Single Season

Another double-double for Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky rookie forward did what she does best in less than three quarters, finishing with 19 points and 20 rebounds in the team's 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night.

It's Reese's third consecutive double-double since the Olympics, as well as her first career 20-rebound game.

Reese struggled to find her touch at the beginning of the game, but she improved her effectiveness in the second half.

She went 8-for-16 from the field, her first time shooting 50 percent or higher since July 7 against the Seattle Storm. She completed the game with a plus-minus of -20.

Reese's 15-game stretch of double-doubles, during which she averaged 15.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, possessed a machine-like feel. No WNBA player has ever had such a long double-double streak—not just any WNBA rookie, but any WNBA player, period.

“She’s so consistent,” Sky guard Marina Mabrey told reporters on July 7, the night Reese broke Candace Parker’s previous record of 12 consecutive double-doubles with 17 points, 14 rebounds against the Seattle Storm. “She’s super physical for a rookie, which is really hard to do…She kinda just jumped in there…did all the dirty work, and now it’s all paying off for her.”

Reese's run came to an end against the New York Liberty on July 13. She got in foul trouble and only scored eight points in the 81-67 defeat, but she did grab 16 rebounds.

Apparently, the "Chi-Town Barbie" is human after all. However, Reese's record-breaking run demonstrates a remarkable level of progress in just 23 games. More significant than any streak is what it all signifies for Angel Reese's ability to transform the Sky into title contenders, as Reese would readily admit.

Now with the battle locked for Rookie of the Year title Angel Reese seems to have got some lead on Caitlin Clark.

Neither of the rookies was chosen to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics. In response to Caitlin's omission, "The Herd" presenter Colin Cowherd lobbied vehemently for Clark to be included to the squad.

Clark was -1050 to win ROY in early July, but those odds have already dropped to -2000. Reese, on the other hand, had her odds increase somewhat, to +700 from +600 during the summer.

Despite the fluctuating odds, both rookies are continuing their rise to superstardom after being chosen All-Stars.

Reese had 12 points and 11 rebounds in the All-Star Game in Phoenix. Clark scored only four points but sent up 10 assists. The All-Stars beat Team USA, 117-109.

While it is doubtful that Reese can overtake Clark on the ROY odds board, Angel is having a remarkable season and a takeover can be something that change the shift in dynamics.

