Angel Reese Announces New Partnership With Renowned Candy Brand Reese Sparking Fans Excitement: 'Need a Limited Edition'

Angel Reese, a standout rookie for the Chicago Sky and a 2024 WNBA All-Star, has added another notable achievement to her growing list of accolades. She has officially partnered with Hershey’s, the company known for Reese’s Pieces and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. This collaboration is especially fitting given Reese's name and dedicated fan base, which she affectionately calls “Reese’s Pieces.”

The new deal with Reese has sparked excitement among her fans, who have eagerly shared their reactions to the announcement.

Speculation about this partnership had been building for over a month, fueled by a series of social media interactions between Reese and the official Reese’s account. It all started in late June when Reese playfully asked her followers on X, formerly Twitter, “Reese’s Pieces, where y’all at????” The Reese’s brand responded, leading to discussions about a potential collaboration.

The deal between Hershey’s and Angel Reese was eventually finalized, resulting in the launch of exclusive merchandise now available on Reese’s official website, TheAngelReese.com. In a video posted on social media via ClutchPoints, Reese showcased items from the collection, including shirts, hats, and sweatshirts. Reese, who proudly declares her love for Reese’s products, has openly expressed her enthusiasm by wearing custom sneakers inspired by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups earlier this season.

Advertisement

Reese has rapidly become one of the most marketable stars in the WNBA. The Hershey’s deal adds to her expanding list of endorsements, which already features partnerships with Wingstop, Xfinity, and Reebok. This collaboration with Reese is especially significant as it connects with her fan base’s identity and enhances her brand.

Reese’s success on the court mirrors her achievements off it. She currently averages 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, leading her team in rebounds. Her stellar performances have boosted the Sky’s season record to 11-16 after a challenging start. Reese’s impact has been crucial for the Sky, and her selection as a 2024 WNBA All-Star and Rookie of the Month in June highlights her rising prominence.

Reese’s growing success is further evidenced by her selection as a WNBA All-Star named Rookie of the Month in June. Her partnership with Reese underscores her increasing visibility.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Phoenix Mercury Injury Report: Will Brittney Griner Play Against Atlanta Dream on August 21?