Angel Reese Blamed for Unhealthy Caitlin Clark Narrative in Media by Dave Portnoy: ‘Talked Sh*t Multiple Times

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have found themselves at the center of an ongoing narrative that seems more media-driven than player-focused. Despite Clark's attempt to downplay the so-called rivalry, saying, "I’m pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you," the media and fans have continued to pit the two against each other. .

The rivalry between Reese and Clark has been fueled by incidents on the court, particularly during the 2023 NCAA Championship Game when Angel Reese taunted Caitlin Clark with a ring gesture and the famous

'You can't see me' move. These actions sparked a heated debate, with media personality Dave Portnoy leading the charge. Portnoy, known for his blunt opinions, didn't hesitate to call out Reese, labeling her a "classless piece of sh-t" on social media.

Portnoy recently doubled down on his stance, responding to a Yahoo Sports post that featured Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale's perspective on the rivalry. Ogunbowale had downplayed the idea of a rivalry, stating, "They’re two totally different positions, and the media tries to make them be competitors. It’s really not a rivalry." However, Portnoy wasn’t convinced.

He tweeted, “To be fair Angel has taunted Caitlin, talked sh-t multiple times about Caitlin, did the lambada when she got cheap-shotted. The media hasn’t created the rivalry. Angel’s obsession with Caitlin has.”

From Portnoy's perspective, Reese's actions on and off the court have contributed to the narrative. Her celebration after Chennedy Carter's shoulder check on Clark, and her comments about being the reason people watch women’s basketball, only add fuel to the fire. While Portnoy admits that the rivalry is great for the sport, he refuses to accept that it's purely a media creation.

Arike Ogunbowale, a 2x WNBA All-Star Game MVP, offers a contrasting view. She finds the whole "rivalry" narrative amusing and insists that it's not as deep as people make it out to be. According to Ogunbowale, the two players are in different positions and are not natural rivals. Her comments highlight the broader perspective that not every intense matchup or on-court interaction should be labeled a rivalry.

Even though Clark and Reese have been pitted against each other, there are moments of mutual respect. During a recent game, Caitlin Clark dished out a pass to Angel Reese, leading to two points for Team WNBA. After the play, Reese complimented Clark's court vision, showcasing that despite the media's attempts to stir the pot, there's a level of camaraderie between them.

As the season progresses, the debate about whether this is a genuine rivalry or a media-fueled narrative will likely continue. What remains clear is that both players are immensely talented and their interactions, whether competitive or collaborative, make for compelling basketball.

Tonight, as Caitlin Clark's team faces off against the Fever, the focus should be on the game itself, not just the storyline surrounding these two stars.

